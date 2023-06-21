Michael Wood’s Resignation Was The Right Thing To Do
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Reacting to the announcement that Michael Wood has
resigned as a Minister, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager
Callum Purves said:
“Michael Wood put himself in a
position where it became simply untenable for him to remain
as a Minister. Today’s developments of further undisclosed
conflicts emerging simply reaffirmed the need for his
resignation but also raised concerns that the Cabinet Office
simply has to rely on the word of the Minister that there
are no conflicts. This is not good enough.
“This
whole episode is incredibly damaging of public confidence
and perceptions of Cabinet’s conflict of interest
processes. Just over a week since we launched our petition
calling for Mr Wood’s resignation, thousands of concerned
New Zealanders have signed it. The public are demanding
higher standards from those in power which the
Taxpayers’ Union has long called for.
“We
welcome the announcement that more robust and timely
processes will be put in place and await further details on
any proposed restrictions regime for Minsters’
shareholdings.”
© Scoop Media
This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>
