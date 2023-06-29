“When There’s A Snake In The Kitchen You Cut Off Its Head”

”If Kelvin Davis does not do the correct thing, he himself needs to resign”. Guthrie.

It has been known for years that prisoners human rights are being breached, leaving the tax payer vulnerable to millions of dollars of compensation claims but still nothing was done, taking the ombudsman to acknowledge the writing is on the wall.

”I had these very discussions in 2015, around the CEO table, with the then CEO of Corrections Ray Smith, and Rachel Leota and Jeremy Lightfoot were in attendance, knowing very well the evidence I tabled was true” Guthrie went on to say.

The very same day I also met with Jacinda Ardern and Kelvin Davis as opposition spokespersons on corrections issues, also tabling the evidence with them, so the minister can not ever say he wasn’t aware, because he was.

”If Kelvin Davis doesn’t act, it seriously brings the government into question, especially on the back of of the Michael Wood and Stuart Nash debacles” ENDS

