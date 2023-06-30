Have Your Say On Changes To The Corrections System

The Justice Committee is calling for public submissions on the Corrections Amendment Bill. This bill would make changes to the Corrections Act 2004. It seeks to improve rehabilitation, reintegration and safety outcomes in the corrections system. These changes would reflect the changing environment in which the Department of Corrections operates.

The bill would:

· clarify the Department’s powers to monitor prisoner communications and information sources for intelligence purposes

· make changes to the disciplinary process in prisons

· strengthen processes for the authorisation and use of non-lethal weapons on prisoners

· support rehabilitation and reintegration outcomes for Māori under Corrections’ management

· enable limited mixing of remand accused and convicted prisoners

· make miscellaneous amendments intended to enable best-practice operations in prisons.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 10 August 2023.

For more details about the bill:

