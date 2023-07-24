Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
“New Zealand First’s Commitment To Youth Is Undeniable” – Ynzf Chairman

Monday, 24 July 2023, 7:44 pm
Press Release: Young New Zealand First

Young New Zealand First's strong voice and advocacy have shaped two substantial New Zealand First policy remits at New Zealand First’s annual conference this past weekend, setting the stage for an exciting Young New Zealand First 2023 election campaign.

Chairman Keegan Langeveld and Executive Member Taylor Arneil have both been confirmed as candidates. Langeveld will stand in the Dunedin electorate and Arneil in Wellington Central.

Commenting to YNZF delegates, Langeveld said "New Zealand First's commitment to students and youth is undeniable. Our party selecting Young New Zealand First members to stand in this year's general election sends a strong message to our young kiwis; we hear you and we will fight for your future."

At an early morning remit session on Sunday, Young New Zealand First successfully proposed a remit, with party delegates voting for New Zealand First to reaffirm its commitment to student loan reform through the following two policies:

• Move to introduce a universal student living allowance which is not subject to parents means testing as a priority for all full-time students.

• Immediately introduce a dollar-for-dollar debt write-off scheme so that graduates in identified areas of workforce demand may trade a year’s worth of debt for each year of paid full-time work in New Zealand in that area.

Speaking to the remit, Langeveld highlighted the need for these policies. "Critical skill shortages would be targeted by the dollar-for-dollar debt trading scheme, giving New Zealand a much-needed workforce in areas identified by MBIE as requiring stronger, highly skilled workers."

YNZF also successfully amended a popular remit focused on sex education within schools. Debated on by Arneil, the amended remit was passed by the delegates, that “New Zealand First create a comprehensive, fit for purpose, modern sex education programme that is taught in schools at the appropriate age by qualified professionals”.

YNZF believes that comprehensive sex education is necessary to be learned in schools, so this country's youth learn the correct information at an appropriate age, rather than gutting the curriculum entirely. We cannot leave our young people in the dark, or worse, leave them to be educated by dangerously incorrect information online.

Recently announced New Zealand First candidate for Hutt South, Lee Donoghue - who put forth the original remit - welcomed Young New Zealand First's voice and perspective on the issue and reaffirmed his commitment to working with the youth wing to ensure the party creates robust policy that benefits all New Zealanders.

Now more than ever young kiwis need genuine hard-working representatives to fight for balanced, common-sense policy, and the Young New Zealand First team is proud to be doing this as part of the wider New Zealand First team.

"New Zealand First listens to its youth wing, our party doesn't pick flimsy policy to create a faux sense of achievement that makes the youth wing feel better, unlike other parties." said Langeveld.

