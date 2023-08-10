Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pass The Sale And Supply Of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 3:24 pm
The people of Aotearoa – including our highly vulnerable student and youth community - have waited long enough for alcohol reform and to have our voices heard about the alcohol fuelled harm we experience.

Alcohol harms causes tremendous suffering to individuals, families, communities, and society – to the amount of $7.85 billion (about $1500 for every person in New Zealand) per year. Reducing barriers to community participation in alcohol licensing processes will reduce alcohol-related harm.

There are only nine sitting days left before this Government rises for the election. There is a high risk that time will run out to pass the Community Participation Bill into law if we do not make our voices heard now. 

There is no excuse to delay the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill any longer.


We demand that the Government:

  1. Pass the Second Reading of the Community Participation Bill with all amendments recommended by the majority of the Select Committee, on the next Parliamentary sitting day - Tuesday 15th of August 2023.
  2. Pass the Third Reading of the Community Participation Bill as quickly as possible, before Parliament rises for the Election.
  3. If required, use Urgency to ensure that the Community Participation Bill is passed into law before this Parliamentary term 


Furthermore, we urge every person and organisation who believes that the Community Participation Bill needs to be passed now to:

  1. Email the Minister of Justice, Ginny Andersen at g.andersen@ministers.govt.nz with the demands listed above;
  2. Sign the online petition here https://chng.it/mhwWBPqH5R; and,
  3. Pass this message on to anyone you know who supports the passing of this Bill.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


