Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement By Nationwide Iranian Solidarity Group NZ: Iran’s Women-led Revolution Is About Freedom Of Choice & Equality

Friday, 15 September 2023, 7:17 am
Press Release: Iranian Solidarity Group Aotearoa NZ

16th of September 2023, is one year anniversary of the killing of Mahsa Zhina Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died, while in the custody of the Iranian regime’s Morality Police. She was arrested for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Since her murder, brave women and men in Iran have been laying their lives protesting the prevalent discriminatory laws against women and have been demanding freedom. Over 500 hundred protesters were killed with some being children and more than 20,000 people were arrested. Systematic torture and sexual violation of those arrested, and alarming intimidation tactics used against them and their families, have been fully documented by the prominent human rights organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. Some of the young protesters have been executed with more on the execution row, all for demanding basic freedom of choice, equality and to be treated with respect and dignity.

Women face discrimination in every aspect of life including marriage, divorce, employment, travel, political office and must follow strict dress code and mandatory hijab. They are second class citizens in the eye of the regime and its supporters. As with all patriarchal systems around the world, this is not about religion, this is about control and patriarchy. Women in Iran, with the support of men, have risen against these harsh discriminatory laws and want freedom to choose what to wear and what to do.

Unfortunately the policing of women’s bodies and what they wear has intensified since the killing of Mahsa Zhina Amini with new more restrictive laws currently before Parliament which include heavy punishments for women who are arrested for allegedly breaching the enforced dress code and mandatory hijab laws. Examples of the recent brutalities against women are forcing them to wash bodies in morgues, preventing them from using public transport or health services, dis-allowing them to use cafes and restaurants, banning them from work places, imposing hefty monetary fines and much longer jail sentences.

Since her murder, we members of the Iranian-Kiwi community in Aotearoa New Zealand, have been doing everything in our power to amplify the voices of those who have been demanding basic freedom of choice and being brutally suppressed back home. We have had many marches, rallies, and other events across the country to raise awareness for the plight of women and people of Iran. That the ultimate equality for women is that they are respected for the decisions they make in terms of what they wear or what they do in life.

Women should have the freedom to choose whether to wear the hijab or not, a choice that must be respected globally, including in Aotearoa New Zealand and Iran. This choice embodies the essence of the "Woman, Life, Freedom" revolution in Iran.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, we echo the voices of bravery coming from Iran despite the pressure and the threats towards us from the regime, its agents and sympathisers to keep quiet. We ask all those who believe in freedom of expression and choice to join us by condemning the systematic acts of cruelty of the Iranian regime against women and civilian population in Iran and to demand women to be respected for their choices and not to be told and forced what to wear and do. We ask those who believe in human rights to stand in solidarity with us as we continue our struggle for basic freedom and fundamental human rights.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Iranian Solidarity Group Aotearoa NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to deserve an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No-one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
SCOOP: Winston Peters In Position To Become Election Kingmaker

Neither a Labour nor a National coalition could form a government without the support of populist minor party New Zealand First after the October election, according to the latest Guardian Essential political poll, which showed respondents unwilling to give either major party a commanding victory. More


Hnry: Politicians Widely Ignorant Of Sole Trader Sector

Political parties across the spectrum have failed the assignment when it comes to understanding NZ’s sole trader sector, despite it making up nearly 20% of the workforce. It includes contractors, freelancers, and the self-employed working across a range of industries, from trades, creative, and professional services to transport and the medical sector. More


Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More

Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 