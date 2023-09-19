Political Parties Strongly Divided Over Climate Policies
Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Vote for Climate
Voters have a stark choice in next month's election
between parties that care about climate change and those
that do not, according to a coalition of climate
groups.
"Even as the world is hit with ever more
floods, fires, and droughts, some New Zealand politicians
seem to be wilfully ignoring the climate emergency, or just
don’t care," Vote for Climate spokesperson Jenny Sahng
said today. "This is seen in National, ACT and NZ First
planning to reverse existing climate policies and offering
no substantial emissions reductions in their
place."
"At the same time, Vote for Climate is
relieved to see some parties responding to the majority of
New Zealanders who want stronger climate policy. This was
seen in Labour joining the Greens and Te Pati Maori
yesterday in their plan to fund community solar. This
announcement was welcomed by climate groups across the
country, saying it will not only reduce emissions, but also
power bills."
"A clear split is emerging in this
year's election, between parties that are taking climate
change seriously, and those that are
not."
