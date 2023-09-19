Political Parties Strongly Divided Over Climate Policies

Voters have a stark choice in next month's election between parties that care about climate change and those that do not, according to a coalition of climate groups.

"Even as the world is hit with ever more floods, fires, and droughts, some New Zealand politicians seem to be wilfully ignoring the climate emergency, or just don’t care," Vote for Climate spokesperson Jenny Sahng said today. "This is seen in National, ACT and NZ First planning to reverse existing climate policies and offering no substantial emissions reductions in their place."

"At the same time, Vote for Climate is relieved to see some parties responding to the majority of New Zealanders who want stronger climate policy. This was seen in Labour joining the Greens and Te Pati Maori yesterday in their plan to fund community solar. This announcement was welcomed by climate groups across the country, saying it will not only reduce emissions, but also power bills."

"A clear split is emerging in this year's election, between parties that are taking climate change seriously, and those that are not."

© Scoop Media

