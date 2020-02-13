More Rain For The South While Dry Continues In The North

Significant rain is expected for Southern New Zealand on Sunday, but there is no relief in the short term for the parched North Island. With Tropical Cyclone Uesi currently in the northern Tasman Sea, MetService meteorologists are monitoring the situation closely. The system is expected to change in nature and lose its tropical characteristics but will remain an intense weather system. The system moves towards New Zealand’s southern shores this weekend. MetService meteorologist Andrew James has the details, "The latest computer models paint a more consistent picture of the path of Uesi. The system remains in the Tasman Sea until Sunday, when the rain and winds in the far south really get going." "Heavy falls and severe gales are possible for Westland, Fiordland and Southland on Sunday. Strong winds will be felt across southern and central New Zealand over the course of Sunday too," says James. Uesi is expected to bring even more heavy rain to already soaked southern and western parts of the South Island, but MetService don’t expect it to bring any significant rain to places that need it. The Northland region, which has recently been declared in drought, is currently in a dry spell of 29 days, and counting. This is the 3rd longest dry spell there, in records since 1943. Watches and warnings related to Uesi will be issued from tomorrow, and MetService advises everyone to keep up to date with the latest information at metservice.com