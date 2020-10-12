Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Temperatures And Weather Yo-yo Through The Week

Monday, 12 October 2020, 11:16 am
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a week of fluctuating weather conditions, as brief but intense weather systems periodically move up New Zealand over the coming days.

MetService Meteorologist, Angus Hines says, “If you didn’t get rained on during the commute to school or work on Monday, then there’s a good chance you will on the way home; the majority of Aotearoa is expecting precipitation at some stage today. The heaviest falls will be in the central North Island, especially the high terrain, and MetService has issued several Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches for those areas. People located in the inland South Island, from Aoraki northwards, may hear a rumble of thunder this afternoon and evening as well.”

Weather conditions slowly bounce back on Tuesday, as Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin should all have a dry afternoon once the morning rain clears. There is an excess of low level moisture in the atmosphere this week, so even the spells of dry weather are likely to be accompanied by largely cloudy skies.

“The settled conditions are short-lived for many of us. A cold change hurries northwards on Wednesday, travelling all the way from Southland to Gisborne throughout the day bringing cold and showery weather with it. “ adds Hines.

The cooler temperature and wet weather act in harmony to lower the snow level to around 600m for much of the South Island. For urban areas, maximum temperatures will run well below average in the wake of this front; Wellington tops out at 10C on Thursday (5C below average) and Hasting could be a whopping 7C below their October mean on the same day.

The cycle looks to repeat at the end of the week, with most of the nation to receive some fine and settled weather on Thursday afternoon while the next cold change is poised ominously to the south – ready to make an impact from Friday onwards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:


University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 