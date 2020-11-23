Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Icy Science, But Without The Scientists On Ice

Monday, 23 November 2020, 10:17 am
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

Despite a reduced season to due COVID-19 restrictions, Antarctica New Zealand is delighted to have successfully continued an important sea ice project.

The Sea Ice Mass Balance Station, a special probe that measures the thickness, temperature and formation of sea ice, and snow cover in McMurdo Sound, has been retrieved for the summer.

It is usually installed in mid-winter by Scott Base staff and removed around four months later by University of Otago scientists.

Scientists have been gathering the important measurements using the probe since 1996. But this year, as a limited number of people have travelled to Scott Base due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was removed by Antarctica New Zealand base staff. This is the first time that has ever happened.

University of Otago Senior Lecturer Dr Greg Leonard says the sea ice probe science team worked closely (but remotely) with Scott Base staff to teach them how to remove it correctly and gather this important long-term sea ice data.

“Using a combination of written manuals, regular Zoom meetings and telephone calls with Scott Base staff we taught them how to install and remove it,” he says.

Sea Ice Physicist Dr Inga Smith says it’s vitally important to continue to gather this information about sea ice, and continue these yearly measurements.

“This data builds a really important long-term picture about what is happening with sea ice formation and change in the McMurdo Sound,” she says.

Around about now Greg, and PhD student Maren Richter, would usually be driving across the sea ice in a Hagglund having just removed the probe themselves, instead he was in New Zealand eagerly awaiting news of its successful removal.

Antarctica New Zealand Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor John Cottle, says this is a great example of Antarctica New Zealand’s commitment to finding creative ways to support high quality science.

“Annual formation of sea-ice is one of the biggest physical changes to our planet, and having a long-term record of where and when it forms is crucial, not only to studies that seek to understand the process of sea-ice formation, but also to understand the impacts on ecosystems in the Ross Sea,” he says.

The research is funded by the Antarctic Science Platform and supported by Antarctica New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 