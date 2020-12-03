Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Social Scientists Declare Climate Emergency

Thursday, 3 December 2020, 8:36 am
Press Release: ASAANZ

Members of the Association of Social Anthropologists of Aotearoa/New Zealand (ASAA/NZ) have unanimously agreed to declare a climate emergency and ratified the terms of the declaration.

The organisation’s declaration recognises the reality that human beings throughout history have come together in times of crisis to confront threats to their societies, their wellbeing and their environment. Scientific evidence confirms the greatest existential threat confronting humans is anthropogenic climate change. It also confirms the role of Indigenous knowledge and ownership of land, sea and other natural resources in protecting biodiversity and mitigating species decline.

Chair of the ASAA/NZ, Brigitte Bonisch-Brednich said “As anthropologists we are familiar with the interdependencies between the environment, livelihoods, cultures, politics, and everyday life within societies around the world. Given the mounting threats to our collective wellbeing, the time for urgent action is now.”

The declaration commits the organisation to a number of collective actions as well as behavioural changes for individual members. The association plans to make its conferences more climate aware and friendly by devoting at least one panel a year to the climate crisis, providing a digital attendance option, encouraging the use of public transport, and adopting a zero waste policy.

Significantly, the ASAA/NZ intends encouraging members and university departments to devote more research effort, policy input and informed public commentary to understanding, mitigating and adapting to climate change.

The association will also create and support a working group that pools knowledge and expertise to identify ways in which social anthropologists can have input into Aotearoa’s local and national government policy development.

Dr Nayantara Sheoran Appleton stated, regarding the association’s action: “As social scientists, we recognise the climate crisis is the outcome of institutional as well as individual behaviour. We cannot continue with ‘business as usual.’ We believe that actions to avoid the threatened catastrophe must come from corporations, politicians, and institutions, as well as adaptations in lifestyles.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASAANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 