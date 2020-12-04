Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Water Conservation Is Paramount

Friday, 4 December 2020, 11:32 am
Column: Bala Tikkisetty Waikato Regional Council

Heading into summer we are already drier than normal, so it’s necessary to manage water judiciously for the health of waterways, ecosystems and economics. Its efficient use is also an important element of sustainable agriculture.

Long term rainfall for the Hamilton Basin (Ruakura) is showing a significant dominance of drier than median years since 1980. Twelve of the last 20 years have been significantly drier than average, with 2019 the second driest year on record, while only three have been significantly wetter than average.

With summer upon us it seems timely to revisit the lessons learnt from past droughts so the farming industry and support services can collectively get through the current situation and recover when conditions improve.

Water is lost from the soil by evaporation from the soil surface and by transpiration from the leaves of plants. The combination of these two factors is called evapotranspiration. Water is also lost as it drains through the soil beyond the reach of plant roots. Soil moisture depends on the balance between the water gained from rainfall and the moisture lost through evapotranspiration. The intensity of the rainfall, the number of rainfall events, temperature, sunshine, wind and the amount of water vapour already in the air are all factors that can affect this balance.

There has been growing awareness that our water resources are limited and there are multiple demands on this resource. We need to think in terms of sustainability of the recovery of farming businesses from droughts.

Water harvesting and small-storage technologies are key water-related interventions with the potential to contribute water for domestic use, livestock, fodder and pasture/crop production. If farmers and landowners are considering water storage, please first talk to Waikato Regional Council for further guidance.

There are also a few management practices that farmers can follow to help mitigate the impact of a prolonged dry spell.

With stock welfare a critical issue for many farmers due to feed shortage, grazing management is very important. Most farmers are trying to protect their capital stock. Farmers need to think in terms of sustainability – recovery of the farm business from drought – and be looking at having a good drought management plan.

Farmers with irrigation consents may note that water use efficiency is drastically reduced by irrigation systems with low inherent irrigation application efficiencies or by sub-optimal irrigator operating practices. By paying attention to systems, farmers can improve their irrigation practices and the amount of pasture produced per unit of water applied.

Efficiency can be boosted by applying water more evenly or by differential irrigation over areas of different soil type – if applications are more uneven than the system design specifications, modifications to the system may be needed to rectify the problem.

It’s important that water or effluent is not being applied faster than the soil can absorb to avoid ponding, runoff and excessive drainage, and to enable more even soil moisture levels across the paddock.

Farmers could also consider pasture types or species that have inherently higher water use efficiencies than ryegrass and white clover. Lucerne, for example, is well known for continued growth when moisture stress stops ryegrass and clover growth. Other pasture types, such as tall fescue, are also potentially more drought tolerant. The important point to be considered here is the productivity of these alternative species under commercial situations.

Of late, a phenomenon called ‘hydrophobicity’ is seen during drought situations. It’s an obstruction to normal soil water relationships and the phenomenon has significant implications for water storage in soil. It leads to pastures failing to respond to autumn rains, and delayed pasture recovery especially after drought and the subsequent constraints to winter production. Moreover, it has an adverse effect on pasture persistence and hastens pasture reversion.

  • For further information, please call Bala Tikkisetty, Sustainable Agriculture Advisor Technical, on 0800 800 401.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bala Tikkisetty Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:


Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 