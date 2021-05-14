Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

3D Printing – A Helpful Hobby

Friday, 14 May 2021, 6:34 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

The pandemic has changed a lot of things – how we interact with each other, how we work, how we use technology. It’s even changed how we play and spend our free time. Before COVID-19, it was not uncommon for people to ‘go out’ for entertainment, and we spent copious amounts of money on houses we barely frequented.

This all changed when the world was placed under lockdown. Suddenly, everyone not in essential services had to spend time at home. We had to trade in our nights out on the town for stay-at-home Zoom parties. We traded in going to the movies for binging entire series while never getting out of our PJs. And while all-in-all this forced seclusion has not been great, it has given us the opportunity to spend time on things we love, or to learn something new.

That’s why it’s no surprise that there has been an upsurge in people finding new, or rediscovering old, hobbies – there’s only so much ‘nothing’ you can do at home before you begin feeling like you’ll go insane. From birdwatching and drawing to learning a new language or crocheting a blanket, the hobbies that have been picked up in this time are as diverse as all of us sequestered in our houses.

One trend in particular that has gained traction in this time is 3D printing. Not only are 3D printers comparatively cheap to purchase and run, but they also enable users to create useful things – that might even be useful for other hobbies! With 3D printing, the sky’s the limit in terms of what can be designed and made. It’s also a really rewarding process seeing a 2D concept turn into an actualised 3D object that can be used or given as a gift.

In a time when everyone needs a win, hobbies like 3D printing are a great way to expend our energy and keep our minds engaged. And they really help us look forward to what we might accomplish in the future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 