High pressure brings fine weekend

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: MetService

A slow-moving low-pressure system that brought heavy rain and localised flooding to parts of the upper North Island has cleared away to the north of Aotearoa, as a large ridge of high-pressure becomes established over the country. As a result, MetService is forecasting settled weather for most of the country this weekend.

MetService meteorologist David Miller says, “There are often exceptions though, with a few minor showers expected in the north of the North Island and in the west of the South Island. A front also skims past the far south and brings a period of rain there during Sunday. Predominantly though, mostly fine weather with seasonal temperatures is expected over the weekend, good news for people heading out for a bubble walk on Father’s Day.”

On Monday, northerlies develop over the country ahead of a front approaching from the west. This front is likely to bring a period of heavy rain to the west of the South Island, and Severe Weather Warnings may be issued for this next weather system. Keep up to date with latest developments at metservice.com.

High pressure is never far away this September, but the second week of the month looks unsettled, find out more here. https://www.metservice.com/rural

