Mostly Settled And Warm

Monday, 7 March 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting predominantly dry weather around the country this week, but some rain lingers around Fiordland before spreading to Westland on Friday.

High pressure remains close to our shores this week and keeps away any widespread rain-bringing weather systems until a front runs up the west coast late in the week. This front brings the potential for some briefly heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland on Friday. The front loses steam as it moves northwards into a ridge of high pressure which will likely mean just cloudy skies and a few showers as it passes over the North Island this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris states: “If it goes ahead, the White Ferns match vs Bangladesh in Dunedin today (Monday) will be on a soggy pitch due to a band of rain sitting over the lower half of the South Island. This band of rain doesn’t move very far today and generally clears before Tuesday so the rest of the matches this week should be dry.”

Although it’s a cool start to the week down south, most of the country will run above March average temperatures this week, thanks to a northerly wind flow bringing in some warm subtropical air.

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
