Somar Digital Helps Launch Two New Digital Tools Tackling Family Violence

Somar Digital is proud to provide web development services for two new digital tools helping to eliminate family and sexual violence alongside a suite of digital tools as part of Te Aorerekura - our National Strategy to Eliminate Family and Sexual Violence.

In Your Hands is a unique website designed for perpetrators of violence to help them change their behaviour and take positive steps forward. Also launched is a Service Finder Tool that is a simple way for people to find the necessary services related to family and sexual violence.

The two digital tools were a collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development, Healthpoint, Dentsu Creative, who designed the tools, and Somar Digital.

“Both products are part of a focused approach by Somar Digital to choose to work on projects that not only make a tangible difference to the community but also importantly connect communities that are in need. They are the kind of social good project that our team are passionate about contributing to”, states Fiona Reid, CEO, Somar Digital.

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who launched the new suite of digital tools, said “bringing more support online will make taking those first steps to get support more accessible, and work towards our goal of eliminating family violence in Aotearoa.”

Modernising the existing support systems and making support and information as accessible as possible for the people of Aotearoa is a guiding principle behind these digital tools.

A community-based approach was taken in regards to In Your Hands which uses real stories from people who have made changes in their lives to inspire others to do the same. The website is based on three steps which include:

Thinking about change Taking steps for change and; Staying on track

The site includes a quiz for users to find out where they are on the journey as well as resources they can use to make meaningful changes.

This is the first phase of the project, with 4 more weeks of development still to come which includes adding a live chat to the site.

The Service Finder Tool is a simple tool that uses the Healthpoint API to link the user to services that are related to their issues. Previously, people would find the process of finding these kinds of services overwhelming. The Service Finder Tool takes a lot of the stress out of this process.

