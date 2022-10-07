Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Understanding The Threat Of Sea-level Rise To NZ’s Wetlands

Friday, 7 October 2022, 9:06 am
Press Release: NIWA

Specialised monitoring equipment has been installed in Bay of Plenty estuaries to understand whether our coastal wetlands can survive the threat of inevitable sea-level rise.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council contracted NIWA to install 12 Rod Surface Elevation Tables, or RSETs, in Athenree Estuary and Ōhiwa Harbour in September.

Coastal wetlands containing mangrove and saltmarsh habitats must accumulate sediments and gain elevation at the same rate, or more rapidly, than sea-level rise if they are to survive.

Their survival is critical because they function as a long-term sink for stormwater contaminants, they support biodiversity and provide nurseries for estuarine and coastal species.

NIWA Principal Scientist, Coastal and Estuarine Physical Processes, Dr Andrew Swales, led the RESET installation project.

"We know the rate of sea-level rise is accelerating around the New Zealand coast at different rates. This is an opportunity to work with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to manage these systems and understand the pressures on them," said Dr Swales.

Coastal wetlands can migrate landwards as sea-level rises, but this is prevented around the shorelines of many New Zealand estuaries by stop banks, roading and rail infrastructure.

The RSET monitoring sites will provide information to understand the pressures on estuaries from sea-level rise and sediment coming in from the catchment.

"RSETs are used globally to monitor sediment surface-elevation trends in coastal wetlands, relative to rates of sea-level rise. Bay of Plenty is just the second location in New Zealand where the devices have been installed for long-term monitoring, the Firth of Thames was the first in 2007," said Dr Swales.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s environmental scientist Shay Dean said the RSET data will feed into the council’s estuarine wetland monitoring programme.

"Over time, this will be used to interpret any changes in vegetation, the health of saltmarsh wetlands, and their responses to changing environmental conditions," said Ms Dean.

Information from the monitoring sites will also inform coastal wetland research in the NIWA-led Future Coasts Aotearoa research programme.

The five-year study aims to provide tools and guidance to help rural communities living in coastal lowlands adapt and prosper despite unavoidable sea level rise. The study could potentially involve installing more RSET sites in key coastal communities over the next year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>


NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>


Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 