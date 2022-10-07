Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Stop Treating Soil Like Dirt - National Gardening Week: 17-24 October

Friday, 7 October 2022, 10:02 am
Press Release: National Gardening Week

The call is out to stop treating soil like dirt and start giving it some love this National Gardening Week (17-24 October).

Damage to the planet’s land is accelerating with up to 40% now classed as degraded, the United Nations reports.[1]

In 2015 the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation claimed soil is degrading so quickly that we may have less than 60 years of growing food left.[2] Soil nutrient loss is a major soil degradation process threatening nutrition and is recognised as being among the most important problems at a global level for food security and sustainability all around the globe.

Entomologist, naturalist and conservationist, Ruud Kleinpaste, says we need to respect soil.

“We’re not standing on dirt, we’re standing on an incredibly diverse ecosystem. It cleans our water, it grows plants and trees – which provide us with oxygen and sequester carbon – and it provides us with food.

“Healthy soil is not only at the very foundation of gardening success… but life, itself,” says Kleinpaste.

Soil is a complex ecosystem of microbes, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, algae, nematodes and single-celled animals. One teaspoon of soil contains up to 1 billion bacteria, several yards of fungal hyphae (threads or strands), several thousand protozoa and a few dozen nematodes.[3]

“If you could count all the micro-organisms in one teaspoon, it is more than the number of people on Earth. Scientists are yet to discover all the functions of soil microbes. Generally, they decompose organic matter, creating nutrient-rich soil resulting in excellent compost,” continues Kleinpaste.

Most seasoned gardeners have learned and appreciate the value of quality soil. It will make the difference between a successful gardening experience over plant failure. The easiest way to improve the quality of soil is to apply compost.

Fiona Arthur from Yates says creating healthy soil is as easy as feeding your soil with compost which contains organic matter.

“Add to all those food scraps that shouldn’t be going into the rubbish bin, grass clippings, leaves, sheep or horse poo and seaweed and you have a fantastic compost. Then add blood and bone to your garden to fertilise, improve soil structure and provide natural organic nutrients and lime encourages decomposition of organic matter and earthworm activity.

“You’ll not only have great growing conditions for your plants but you’ll be helping nature and reducing your carbon footprint as healthy soil banks carbon, says Ms Arthur.”

To solve the confusion around what food scraps you can use to make compost, Ruud Kleinpaste says anything that once lived can be put in the compost bin.

National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature. Whether it’s a few pots on the balcony, a small patch or an extensive garden, everyone can experience the joy of gardening.

[1] https://www.unccd.int/news-stories/press-releases/chronic-land-degradation-un-offers-stark-warnings-and-practical

[2] https://www.fao.org/soils-2015/events/detail/en/c/338738/

[3] https://extension.oregonstate.edu/news/secret-life-soil

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Gardening Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>


NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>


Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 