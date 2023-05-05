One Week Until Techweek23 - NZ's Biggest Festival Of Technology

New Zealand's tech industry is gearing up for Techweek23, the country's largest technology and innovation festival. The 11th annual Techweek will celebrate our growing tech industry, help Kiwi businesses become more digital, and encourage Kiwis to explore pathways into the sector.

Kicking off on 13 May, Techweek23 provides Kiwis with access to the brightest minds in Aotearoa's tech industry with a mix of live, virtual, and hybrid events as well as TechweekTV. This year, for the first time, Kiwis will also be able to connect in the lead-up to Techweek via the inaugural Tomorrow Expo on the 10th – 12th of May at the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre.

This year's theme is creating tech for a better tomorrow, and Graeme Muller, CEO of NZTech, the organisers behind Techweek22, said this reflects the industry's responsibility to create a world that future generations will thrive in:

"We are already seeing technology being used to make tomorrow better than today, especially in the climate and sustainability space. We want to inspire more Kiwis to dream about what tech could mean for our future.”

A key objective of Techweek23 is to highlight the opportunities available for a career in the tech sector, especially for underrepresented groups like Māori, Pacific, women, and neurodiverse communities.

"Diversity in the tech sector is critical if we want tech products and solutions to cater for all New Zealanders. Diversity also leads to new thinking and ideas, which is vital for innovation in the sector," said Muller.

He added that technology is now so baked in across industries that almost anyone can find a tech role that fits their interests.

“We need to challenge assumptions about what a ‘tech career’ looks like. It is now so baked in across industries that almost anyone can find a tech role that fits their interests and, hopefully, makes the world better in some way," said Muller.

Techweek includes more than 300 events nationwide – many free to attend. Over 60 of these events will be live Techweek TV sessions featuring NZ tech industry leaders and game-changers. Events centre around six key narratives: becoming more digital, celebrating tech leaders and tech stories, climate and sustainable tech, diversity of thought, advancing Māori tech, and inspiring tech careers.

"There is an event for everyone. From those already in the industry and those considering tech career pathways to Kiwis looking to embrace tech within their existing businesses," said Muller.

Check out the programme and register for Techweek events today at techweek.co.nz

The first two days of the Tomorrow Expo will focus on business, while Friday 12 May is for education – a dedicated day for our future generations and their educators. Entry to the Tomorrow Expo is free for 2023.

© Scoop Media

