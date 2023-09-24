World-leading Research Launched Into The Impact Of Biodynamic And Organic Farming On Food Nutrient Density

What is best food? How is it grown and produced? Do consumers care?

The Kete Ora Trust has commissioned Rangahau Ahumāra Kai Plant & Food Research to compare the nutrient density of food produced from biodynamic, organic, and non-organic systems, and consumer perceptions of such food in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We want to provide the evidence that shows how healthy living soil enhances nutrient density in food, and provides higher levels of the vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals relevant to human health,” says Kete Ora Trustee and organic and biodynamic olive producer, Ross Vintiner.

“Surprisingly, while there is research on farming production, few studies examine the nutrient density of food from farming practices. It’s information that we believe producers need, consumers want, and decision-makers could benefit from. Producing the healthiest food is a top priority for human, animal and environmental health.”

This research will add to existing field studies from New Zealand and overseas which have shown that biodynamic and organic soils have higher biological and physical qualities compared to soil from non-organic systems. Other studies show that organic and biodynamic crops have higher nutrient content most of the time, although there has been little research done that directly compares nutrient density of food produced from biodynamic, organic, and non-organic systems.

The new research will be in three stages

1. Identifying and reviewing existing research

2. Looking at where the gaps are in the research

3. Selecting and carrying out applied research

Kete Ora Trust is funding Plant & Food Research to carry out the first two stages and will be looking for funding partners for the applied research at stage three.

Plant & Food Research has commenced the research and is expected to report back to Kete Ora Trust this year on the first two stages of the research.

