200 HK companies join China International Import Expo

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 19:00 HKT/SGT





HKTDC zones showcase excellence of city's products and services



HONG KONG, Nov 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the second edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) drew to a close on 10 November. The six-day event attracted more than 3,000 plus exhibitors from 180 countries and regions, including some 60 countries and regions along the Belt and Road, together with 500,000 buyers from Mainland China and overseas.



The Hong Kong Services Zone and Hong Kong Product Zone showcased the excellence of Hong Kong products and services to exhibitors and buyers worldwide for six days at the CIIE, attracting visitors and buyers from the Mainland China and international markets.



Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, accompanied by Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, and Qiu Hong, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, visited the Hong Kong Services Zone and Hong Kong Product Zone at the expo.



Nearly 200 Hong Kong companies took part in this year's expo, with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) leading 47 local companies to exhibit in the Hong Kong Services Zone and Hong Kong Product Zone, showcasing the excellence of Hong Kong products and services to exhibitors and buyers from across the globe.

HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam said: "Our Hong Kong showcase at this year's expo featured two thematic zones on a larger scale. Both the Hong Kong Services Zone and Hong Kong Product Zone covered a larger exhibition area than in 2018, featuring more quality Hong Kong enterprises to help them expand their participation in the mainland domestic market. Under the current situation of continuing social instability and uncertainty in trade, Hong Kong's business sector is facing sterner challenges. The HKTDC aims to open up more business opportunities for enterprises through their participation in events such as CIIE. At the same time, international enterprises are welcome to use Hong Kong as a commercial and business platform to promote their products and services and gain access to the mainland market."

The Hong Kong Services Zone featured 16 Hong Kong companies and showcased a wide range of the city's high-quality services including infrastructure and architecture, logistics services, design, professional services, and information and communications technology.

F Zimmern & Co, a first-time exhibitor at the Hong Kong Services Zone, used the expo to network with enterprises from the mainland and overseas along with Chinese professional service providers and government units. "We have already received around 30 enquiries from the mainland and overseas clients over the past few days," said a representative from the legal company. "They are all very interested in knowing about Hong Kong as a platform for professional legal services."

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, a returning exhibitor from last year, acknowledged that the Hong Kong Services Zone allowed the logistics company to connect with numerous clients with great business potential. "The exhibition provided a hub for Hong Kong service enterprises, enhancing the visitor flow and attracting many mainland and overseas companies to get to know more about our business," said a Kerry Logistics representative.

The Hong Kong Product Zone showcased mainly food products from 31 Hong Kong exhibitors, among which 15 were enterprises joining the CIIE for the first time to promote their quality food products manufactured in Hong Kong.

Michael Li, Sales Manager at food wholesaler Yuen Tai Trading Co, Ltd, said. "This is our first time to attend the expo and we brought in a famous Mainland China trademark as well as products licensed from Thailand. Our sales strategy of integrating local brands with foreign products has been quite successful." Mr Li said that Hong Kong brands are very popular in the mainland and the company aimed to identify suitable boutique supermarkets at CIIE, hoping to expand the company's market to remote areas in the mainland.

Wong Wing-pui, Sales Manager at Kam Tin Food Limited, said the company was satisfied with the results after exhibiting at the CIIE. "Our LuoHanGuo Tea in the Golden Bee series is our most popular product, and we have been negotiating partnership agreements with different clients. In particular, we signed a letter of intent valued at US$200,000 with an e-commerce company from Jilin province. These e-commerce companies and exhibitions give us the opportunity to connect with distributors in big cities [in the mainland]."

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit:www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.

ends

© Scoop Media

