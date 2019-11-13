FastWealth partners with DriveWealth

FastWealth partners with DriveWealth to bring U.S. fractional shares investment to Asia



SINGAPORE, Nov 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - FastWealth Venture Limited ("FastWealth"), founded by Mr. Alex Kong, Founder and Chairman of TNG Fintech Group, a leading fintech group in Asia, announced today a strategic partnership with DriveWealth, LLC. ("DriveWealth"), a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology. FastWealth is an innovative platform enabling financial institutions and e-wallets to deliver easy, fun, and affordable investment experience of buying and selling U.S. listed shares to their customers.

Today, individual investors in Asia face a costly and challenging process to partake in the U.S. stock market, including but not limited to, long processing or deposit delays, and a commitment of a minimum of one unit of share in the world's reputable brands.

DriveWealth will serve as an executing broker for U.S. fractional shares under this partnership. By removing the investment challenges, FastWealth enables financial institutions and e-wallets to have the flexibility for their customers in choosing any amount to invest in U.S. stocks, and making U.S. stock investment affordable and accessible to individuals whom are new to investment and thus opening up new customer segmentations.

"We are excited to partner with DriveWealth to deliver easy, fun, and affordable investment opportunities in Asia. Now everyone can invest with your loose change for U.S. listed shares. We look forward to seeing how quickly we can bring never-before-seen products to market together and empower a new segment of potential investors". says Mr. Alex Kong, Founder of FastWealth.

The partnership between DriveWealth and FastWealth aims to bring the future of investing quickly and easily to their customers regardless of their wealth, location, or sophistication.

About FastWealth

FastWealth is an innovative platform enabling financial institutions and e-wallets to deliver easy, fun, and affordable investment experience of buying and selling U.S. listed shares to their customers. For more information, please visitwww.fastwealth.vc



