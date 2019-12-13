Exit Polls: Boris Johnson's coming to town



The immediate verdict of the dramatic exit polls, Conservatives 368 vs Labour 191, have damned Labour suggesting it would be the worst result for the party in some decades.



Sterling has, of course, catapulted as a result above 1.34 gaining a staggering 2% in line with the flagrant volatility that been implied earlier in the day via the options market. Johnson now appears firmly in the driver’s seat, likely to be declared winner by early morning, but will still have to nervously wait out the results of each constituency – a slim chance to still surprise.



