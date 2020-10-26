WWE Hell In A Cell Results - Randy Orton Becomes A 14-Time World Champion
ORTON CONQUERS MCINTYRE INSIDE HELL IN A CELL TO BECOME A 14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION
At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, the career-altering structure saw Randy Orton defeat Drew McIntyre to become a 14-time World Champion, Sasha Banks take down Bayley to capture her first SmackDown Women's Championship and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make his cousin Jey Uso say "I Quit" to retain his title and earn the full honors of Tribal Chief.
Results:
- WWE
Championship Hell in a Cell Match
Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre (c) NEW CHAMPION
- United
States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) def. Slapjack
- SmackDown Women’s
Championship Hell in a Cell Match
Sasha Banks def. Bayley (c) NEW CHAMPION
- The Miz def. Otis to win
the Money in the Bank contract
- Elias
def. Jeff Hardy by
Disqualification
- Universal
Championship Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match
Roman Reigns (c) def. Jey Uso
- 24/7 Championship
Kickoff Match
R-Truth def. Drew Gulak