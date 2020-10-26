World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WWE Hell In A Cell Results - Randy Orton Becomes A 14-Time World Champion

Monday, 26 October 2020, 5:14 pm
Press Release: WWE Hell In A Cell

ORTON CONQUERS MCINTYRE INSIDE HELL IN A CELL TO BECOME A 14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, the career-altering structure saw Randy Orton defeat Drew McIntyre to become a 14-time World Champion, Sasha Banks take down Bayley to capture her first SmackDown Women's Championship and Universal Champion Roman Reigns make his cousin Jey Uso say "I Quit" to retain his title and earn the full honors of Tribal Chief.

Results:

  • WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match 
    Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre (c) NEW CHAMPION
     
  • United States Championship Match
    Bobby Lashley (c) def. Slapjack 
     
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match
    Sasha Banks def. Bayley (c) NEW CHAMPION
     
  • The Miz def. Otis to win the Money in the Bank contract 
     
  • Elias def. Jeff Hardy by Disqualification 
     
  • Universal Championship Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match
    Roman Reigns (c) def. Jey Uso 
     
  • 24/7 Championship Kickoff Match
    R-Truth def. Drew Gulak

FULL RESULTS

