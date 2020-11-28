World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Launch Of Teta’s Kitchen: A Palestinian Travel And Cooking Series

Saturday, 28 November 2020, 6:05 am
Press Release: Tetas Kitchen

Rābet by PIPD (The Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy) launches “Teta’s Kitchen” on its YouTube channel, a travel and cooking series with Palestinian grandmothers (“tetas”) that showcases Palestinian food, culture and history. Hosted by Bethlehem-based chef Fadi Kattan, the series takes Chef Fadi to different regions of the country to cook with tetas and learn about local dishes, tradition and daily life.

The first season of Teta’s Kitchen will include ten 18-25-minute episodes, in English and Arabic, that will take you to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jericho, Jaffa, Hebron, Sebastia, Birzeit, Nablus, Nazareth and the Jordan Valley. Each episode will highlight a region’s signature dish like maqluba, molokhiye and warak enab with mahshi (stuffed vine leaves and vegetables), as well as seasonal specialities, like Palestine’s olive and date harvests or local beer.

Teta’s Kitchen is a celebration of Palestinian cuisine and culture and is meant to offer a more intimate picture of Palestinian society and identity that is often misrepresented. With the growing popularity of Palestinian food all over the world, Teta’s Kitchen showcases the origins and history of the cuisine and introduces us to the people who help maintain it every day. As chef Fadi Kattan said “I enjoyed travelling across Palestine, meeting fantastic Tetas, those women who are the resilient guardians of our kitchen and cooking up a storm with them.”

The series also highlights and challenges many of the issues Palestinians face, whether Israeli oppression and injustice, suppression of the right to movement, cultural appropriation of Palestinian cuisine, social justice issues and gender norms. Fatima, a teta featured in the series from the town of Sebastia, who works with a local women’s empowerment organization said, “We have used our cooking to break barriers, find work in an economy dominated by men and show that women can run restaurants. It has given us financial and social independence. ”

Teta’s Kitchen is one of many upcoming projects from Rābet by PIPD to promote a different image and narrative about Palestine, one built on shared values and global intersectionality. Salem Barahmeh, Executive Director of Rābet by PIPD said “Our mission is to uplift Palestinain voices that been ignored for so long and humanize our struggle for freedom and rights through the universal language of food and personal stories.”

Episode one of Teta’s Kitchen will air at 6pm Palestine/ 4pm London/ 11 EST on Thursday November, 26.

RESOURCES

  • The trailer
  • Full Episode 1 - Bethlehem with Teta Laurette Zoughbi - ( Waraq Enab wa Kusa Mahshi) Stuffed Vine Leaves and vegetables

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tetas Kitchen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC : Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Convening for the first time since the ... More>>

UN: Refugee Resettlement Numbers Fall To Lowest In Two Decades

Refugee resettlement numbers will be at a “record low” this year, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday, with only 15,425 people resettled in the first nine months of 2020, compared to more than 50,000 in 2019. In 2016, resettlement ... More>>

OHCHR: UN Committee Issues Recommendations To Combat Racial Profiling

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today published its guidance to combat racial profiling, emphasizing, among other issues, the serious risk of algorithmic bias when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in law enforcement. The ... More>>

G20: Global Co-Operation And Strong Policy Action Needed For A Sustainable Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed major weaknesses in our economies that can only be fixed through greater global co-operation and strong, targeted policy action, according to a new OECD report presented to the Leaders of the G20 countries at their ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 