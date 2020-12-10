World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

China Contributes To Initiatives Advancing Free Trade And Economic Growth

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 6:09 am
Press Release: APEC

China has contributed USD 1.42 million in funding to promote APEC cooperation including advancing trade and investment initiatives, particularly for efforts to advance free trade, promote global value chains’ development and cooperation, enhance regional connectivity and promote innovative development, economic reform and growth.

The contribution was confirmed in a memorandum of understanding signed virtually by Lu Mei, China’s APEC Senior Official, and Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat, on the margins of the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting.

“China is committed to strengthening APEC cooperation, especially at these unprecedented times as our region faces the challenges of COVID-19,” said Lu. “We hope our contribution could not only promote APEC initiatives and projects in relevant areas, but also support member economies in their endeavor to combat COVID-19 and achieve economic recovery.”

Of the total contribution, USD 420,000 will be directed to support initiatives that contribute to the eventual realization of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP), accelerating at the border trade liberalization and facilitation efforts, improving the business environment behind the border, and enhancing regional connectivity across the border.

Around USD 500,000 of the contribution will be directed to support APEC activities in reaching a seamlessly and comprehensively connected and integrated Asia-Pacific through the pillars of physical connectivity, institutional connectivity and people-to-people connectivity, including resolving infrastructure financing bottlenecks, structural and regulatory reforms, transport and logistics and facilitating the movement of people across borders.

USD 500,000 of the remaining funds from China’s contribution will go to the economic reform and growth sub-fund. An additional contribution of USD 200,000 was also made to support the APEC Policy Support Unit, APEC’s research and analysis arm.

“Trade and investment is APEC’s reason for being,” said Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of APEC Secretariat. “Support for capacity building initiatives focused on advancing free trade and enhancing global value chains will help APEC’s effort to revive economic growth and rebuild better.”

APEC projects are important for taking forward the policy direction set by APEC Economic Leaders and Ministers creating tangible benefits for people living in the Asia-Pacific region. The forum provides funding for over 100 projects each year, with around USD 16.5 million available in 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WBG: Support For A Stronger Samoa In The Wake Of COVID-19

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved US$25 million in grants to support Samoa’s social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters and health-related ... More>>

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>


UN: Amidst Positive Steps, Challenges In Africa ‘Loom Large’, Chief Tells Security Council

UNAMID/Amin Ismail Peacekeepers from the African Union-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) provide protection to local women in Aurokuom village, Sudan. The United Nations-African Union (AU) partnership has yielded “significant results”, including ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 