Emirates Takes Dubai Is Open Message To The World With Multi-million Dollar Campaign

Saturday, 12 December 2020, 6:16 am
Press Release: Emirates Airlines

Dubai is open for business and tourism, and Emirates wants the world to know it. Throughout the winter travel season, the airline will run a multi-million dollar global campaign to promote Destination Dubai, including advertising spots and key partnerships to provide travellers with extra value.

Emirates’ multi-channel advertising campaign, which showcases Dubai’s diverse attractions to those seeking a winter getaway, will initially launch in the UK and key European markets on television, online and social media channels.

The airline has also partnered with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on a promotion to offer complimentary stays at the JW Marriott Marquis to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai from 6 December until 28 February 2021.

Courtesy of Dubai Tourism and Emirates, the airline’s Economy Class passengers will receive a free night’s stay, while passengers flying First or Business Class can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay at the modern JW Marriott Marquis which is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said: “The remarkable vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, have been a huge source of inspiration to us all, leading to the decisive and efficient management of the pandemic and ultimately paving the way for the reopening of the city to tourists in July. Since then, Dubai has seen a steady increase in visitors, underpinned by comprehensive measures to safeguard the wellbeing of our guests. Going into 2021, Dubai will continue to strengthen its offering for business and leisure visitors with the launch of new facilities and attractions, as well as the return of world-class conferences, events and festivals including the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival, and the first ever World Expo to be held in this region. We are pleased to work closely with our strategic partner Emirates on its latest global campaign, as we look forward to welcoming international travellers to make Dubai their destination of choice this winter.”

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “Dubai remains one of the most attractive global destinations, and we see strong interest and steady growth in bookings to Dubai from across our network and particularly from Europe. With our latest campaign, we aim to reignite the magic of travel and put Dubai foremost in the minds of people around the world seeking a winter getaway.”

The airline will also create bespoke pages on emirates.com for its campaign, so travellers can easily find the latest information on travel to Dubai, including entry requirements and how they can continue to enjoy indoor and outdoor experiences in Dubai with health and safety protocols in place.

Emirates continues to lead the industry when it comes to providing customers with travel support and assurance. In addition to bio-safety measures at every step of the travel journey, Emirates is the first and only airline to offer all its customers multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 medical cover, free of cost.

Emirates has reinstated passengers flights to 100 destinations, providing easy access between Dubai and key cities across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Gulf and Middle East. Dubai offers visas on arrival for citizens of over 50 countries. For more information on visas: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/plan-your-trip/visa-information. International visitors to Dubai may require COVID-19 tests prior to arrival, for more information on entry requirements: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

