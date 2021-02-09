Military Coup In Myanmar: Solidarity Action

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) is appalled at the seizing of power by the military in Myanmar and will do all within its power to stop the coup succeeding, ensure the release of those detained and bring an end to the violence and harassment of the people of Myanmar.

The perpetrators of the coup must be exposed and isolated, and trade unions around the world are planning solidarity actions at 20:00 Myanmar time, 11 February, to coincide with the daily ‘noise barrage’ of people in Myanmar.

Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary, said: “We are demanding that all governments stand together and not recognise or appease the military takeover.

“Myanmar’s seat at the United Nations must be vacated, the UN Security Council must take action and we need an urgent special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must act to fulfil the democracy and human rights commitments in its charter. As a first step, sanctions should be targeted at the military leaders, including immediate financial sanctions that focus on the military’s business interests.

“All governments need to trace supply chains of military-run companies to ensure full and complete application of these sanctions.

“Of course, all military cooperation with Myanmar must cease immediately with a ban on weapons exports to the country. All lobby firms employed by Myanmar’s military should be exposed and held to account by governments.

“We need immediate support and assistance for all refugees fleeing persecution by Myanmar’s military, and diplomatic staff in foreign countries must be protected.

“International companies should provide support to workers where operations are curtailed and give support and protection to workers protesting the coup.

“We stand in solidarity with Myanmar’s workers and with the people of Myanmar and pay tribute to those brave, working people taking action to reject the military takeover.

“After 30 years of military dictatorship, we pledge to stand united with the people of Myanmar to ensure that the people’s vote is respected and that all those who have been democratically elected can form a legitimate government.”

© Scoop Media

