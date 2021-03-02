World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Large Expansion In Vaccine Production And Equitable Distribution Are Vital

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: ITUC

A massive scaling up of global vaccine production, and equitable distribution of vaccines, tests and treatments, are essential to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some countries are making progress on vaccinating their whole populations, more than 100 countries have yet to receive a single dose. The 190-country COVAX facility has set a target of vaccinating 20% of people in the world’s poorest countries by the end of this year, but on current trends even that will not be realised. Meanwhile, richer countries are ordering enough vaccines to inoculate their entire populations several times over.

Vaccine nationalism and market forces won’t defeat the pandemic; only international cooperation can bring it under control. We need an urgent global effort to produce enough vaccines and get them to everyone, with priority for the most vulnerable and also for the frontline workers who are saving lives and keeping economies and societies functioning.

“Those politicians who are playing nationalistic games or spreading misinformation are not only undermining trust but also deepening inequalities, with devastating consequences for developing countries in particular. The moral imperative to provide vaccinations to all people in the world is underpinned by the public health need to suppress the virus in every part of the world,” said Sharan Burrow, ITUC General Secretary.

Urgent action

Specific action is needed in the following areas:

  • government-led initiatives to ramp up production of approved vaccines and continue development of new vaccines;
  • removal of intellectual property barriers, including the implementation of TRIPS waivers and measures to stop price-gouging on vaccines, tests and treatments;
  • further investment in COVAX;
  • accelerated support for production capacity in developing countries to meet the needs of this and future pandemics;
  • investment in health and other public services to ensure vaccines can be distributed and given efficiently, and investment in social protection;
  • a crackdown on social media and other companies profiting from the spread of disinformation; and
  • public education campaigns to dispel myths and present the facts.

“Vaccines are crucial to controlling the pandemic, saving lives and ensuring economic reconstruction and resilience. So too are other elements of the global response, including occupational health and safety, work re-organisation, social distancing, ventilation, masks, and a massive increase in testing, including rapid tests for public health screening and monitoring the effectiveness of vaccines. The world must work together. In a global pandemic, self-interest is self-defeating,” said Sharan Burrow.

Read this article online

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 