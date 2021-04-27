World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IAS President Adeeba Kamarulzaman Appointed To WHO Science Council

Tuesday, 27 April 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: International AIDS Society

Monday, 26 April 2021 (Geneva, Switzerland): IAS – the International AIDS Society – welcomes the appointment of its President, Adeeba Kamarulzaman, to the newly formed World Health Organization (WHO) Science Council.

The Science Council will advise WHO on high-priority scientific issues that could have a direct impact on global health.

“Science must be at the heart of everything we do as global health advocates,” Kamarulzaman said. “Like the HIV pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the best and most effective responses have come from countries that have followed the advice of their key scientific institutions and placed the needs of their populations at the centre.”

The Science Council comprises nine members representing all regions, including a Nobel Laureate as its chair:

  • Prof Harold Varmus, Nobel Laureate, Weill Cornell, USA (Chair)
  • Dr Salim Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS program of research in South Africa (CAPRISA), South Africa
  • Dr Edith Heard, Director General of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), United Kingdom
  • Prof Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Professor of Medicine & Infectious Diseases, and President, International AIDS Society, Malaysia
  • Dr Mary-Claire King, Professor of Genome Sciences and Associate Director, Medical Scientist, University of Washington, USA
  • Prof Abla Mehio Sibai, Professor of Epidemiology, Faculty of Health Sciences, American University of Beirut, Lebanon
  • Dr Denis Mukwege, Gynaecolist and Nobel Peace Laureate, Democratic Republic of Congo
  • Dr Bill Pape, Director and Founder of Gheskio, Haiti
  • Dr Yongyuth Yuthavong, Senior Specialist, National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, NSTDA, Thailand

The Science Council will hold its first meeting on 27 April 2021, where it will decide on initial steps and programme of work.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from International AIDS Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Agency: Thousands Flee Fresh Clashes In Central African Republic

Recent fighting between government forces and rebels in northern Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 2,000 refugees into neighboring Chad over the past week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday. According to the agency, ... More>>

UN Chief: World On The Verge Of Climate ‘Abyss’, As Temperature Rise Continues

The Earth’s temperature continues to rise unabated, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions. According to the World Meteorological Organization’s ... More>>

Covid: 250 Groups Urge WTO Chief To Ditch Pharma-Friendly Approach And Embrace Vaccine Patent Waiver

by Jake Johnson, staff writer An international coalition of 250 civil society groups on Tuesday urged the head of the World Trade Organization to embrace a temporary suspension of coronavirus vaccine-related patents, warning against pursuit of a voluntary ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Eswatini: Diabetes Fighter Pours All Her Efforts Into Beating COVID-19

Dumsile Mavuso, the founder and head of Eswatini’s first national association for people with diabetes, is now bringing her knowledge and experience to fight the ... More>>

C40: UN Secretary-General's Remarks To Meeting With Leading Mayors Supported By Cities

UN Secretary-General's remarks to Meeting with Leading Mayors Supported by C40 Cities: “Advancing a Carbon-Neutral, Resilient Recovery for Cities and Nations” 16 April 2021 Thank you for joining me today, and for your commitment and leadership. Cities ... More>>

Awake At Night: S3-Episode 21: There Is Hope

Brazzaville visit to CSI Pilote du Diabete with Health workers at a local government clinic. 2018 - Photo: ©CSI/Dr. Soumya Swaminathan 'When it comes to a pandemic, it really needs global collaboration and solidarity because the pathogens and viruses More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 