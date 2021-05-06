The Disaster & Emergency Management Conference Is Bringing Together Leaders On The Gold Coast This July

With its success in 2020, the highly anticipated 2021 Disaster & Emergency Management Conference is returning to Queensland, and will be hosted at The Star Gold Coast from Monday 12th – Tuesday 13th July.

The event is designed for all leaders, change-makers and workers in the disaster and emergency management sector. Its purpose is to bring like-minded people together, such as disaster & emergency professionals, frontline workers, first responders and volunteers.

Presenters will share their expertise and skills with Delegates and provide knowledge on how to better coordinate management, leadership, and community driven activities.

This year’s conference theme is “Expecting the Unexpected: The Complexities of Progressive Planning, Response & Recovery”, with the event showcasing a high calibre of keynote speakers who will provide exceptional insight across all sectors of disaster & emergency management.

Keynote Speaker Line Up

Mr Joe Buffone, Director General, Emergency Management Australia, Dpt of Home Affairs - Consecutive, Concurrent and Compounding Crises and Disasters – Adapting Our Emergency Management Systems to Cope

Director General, Emergency Management Australia, Dpt of Home Affairs - Consecutive, Concurrent and Compounding Crises and Disasters – Adapting Our Emergency Management Systems to Cope Anthony Frith, NEMA - New Zealand's Approach: Best Practice in Communications Across Agencies

NEMA - New Zealand's Approach: Best Practice in Communications Across Agencies Professor Lisa Gibbs, Director, Child & Community Wellbeing Unit, Centre for Health Equity, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health , University of Melbourne - 10 Years Beyond Bushfires Report: Stories of Community Resilience and Recovery

Director, Child & Community Wellbeing Unit, Centre for Health Equity, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health University of Melbourne - 10 Years Beyond Bushfires Report: Stories of Community Resilience and Recovery Dr Karen O'Connor, Missions Lead , Minderoo Fire & Flood Resilience - A Plan to Stop Bushfires from Becoming Deadly and the Technology to Get Us There

Missions Lead Minderoo Fire & Flood Resilience - A Plan to Stop Bushfires from Becoming Deadly and the Technology to Get Us There Dr Richard Thornton, CEO , Bushfire & Natural Hazards CRC - Driving Change: Case Study Analysis and Lessons Identified for Future Planning – with a Particular Focus on Fire and Floods

CEO Bushfire & Natural Hazards CRC - Driving Change: Case Study Analysis and Lessons Identified for Future Planning – with a Particular Focus on Fire and Floods Ms Adele Saunders, Manager Wellbeing & Psychological Services & Dr Tony Smith, Medical Director, St John NZ - White Island Eruption - Lessons Learnt

Keynote Panel – ‘Innovation Across Five States’

Mr Shane Stone, Coordinator-General , National Drought and North Queensland Flood Response and Recovery Agency - QLD Keynote

Coordinator-General National Drought and North Queensland Flood Response and Recovery Agency - QLD Keynote Mr Paul Baxter, Commissioner , Fire and Rescue NSW - NSW Keynote

Commissioner Fire and Rescue NSW - NSW Keynote Associate Professor Tony Walker, ASM, Chief Executive Officer , Ambulance Victoria - VIC Keynote

ASM, Chief Executive Officer Ambulance Victoria - VIC Keynote Ms Georgeina Whelan, Commissioner , Act Emergency Services Agency - ACT Keynote

Commissioner Act Emergency Services Agency - ACT Keynote Fleur O'Connor, Director NT Emergency Service, NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services - NT Keynote

Keynote Panel – ‘Expecting the Unexpected: The Complexities of Progressive Planning, Response & Recovery’

Dr John Bates, Research Director , Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC

Research Director Bushfire and Natural Hazards CRC Lieutenant General John Frewen DSC AM, Commander , Defence COVID-19 Task Force

Commander Defence COVID-19 Task Force Mr Greg Mullins, Councillor , Climate Council

Councillor Climate Council Bhiamie Williamson, Research Associate and PhD Candidate, Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research , Australian National University

Research Associate and PhD Candidate, Centre for Aboriginal Economic Policy Research Australian National University Ms Carlene York, Commissioner, NSW State Emergency Service

Over two days, delegates will gather to hear insight from a selection of influential professionals sharing case studies, knowledge, experiences, challenges, solutions, and developments in the disaster & emergency management sector.

