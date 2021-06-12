Tune In: Rightscon 2021 Press Briefing Videos Available
Over the last week, June 7-11, Access Now hosted RightsCon 2021, facilitating over 500 sessions — ranging from Myanmar’s post-coup internet, to accountability in policing and surveillance — and bringing together thousands of participants and speakers from 164 countries.
Several recordings of high profile sessions are now available via Access Now’s YouTube channel, including:
- PRESS BRIEFING: #KeepItOn for democracy: elections and internet shutdowns with Richard Mulonga, Founder & CEO, Bloggers of Zambia; Amir Rashidi, Director of Digital Rights and Security, Miaan Group, Iran; Harold Adjaho, President, Internet Society, Benin Chapter; Melody Patry, Advocacy Director, Access Now; and others.
- PRESS BRIEFING: New government, old tactics: laws abused to throttle online expression in Malaysia with Wathshlah Naidu, Executive Director, Centre for Independent Journalism; Steven Gan, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of Malaysiakini; Edmund Bon, Lawyer, AmerBON Advocates, former Malaysia representative at AICHR; Fahmi Reza, Artist and Activist; and Nalini Elumalai, Malaysia Program Officer, Article 19.
- PRESS BRIEFING: What’s happening in India’s online space? Combatting an epidemic of censorship with David Kaye, Independent Chair of the GNI, former U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression; Sushant Sinha, Founder, Indian Kanoon; Siddharth Varadarajan, Founder and Editor, the Wire; Gayatri Khandhadai, Asia Policy Regional Coordinator, Association for Progressive Communication; and others.
- Fireside chat with Paz Peña, Consultant on tech, environment, and social justice; and David R. Boyd, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment.
- Fireside chat with Maria Ressa, Co-Founder and CEO, Rappler; and Supriya Sharma, Executive Editor, Scroll.in.
To be part of the action next year, sign up for the RightsCon Rundown.