Tune In: Rightscon 2021 Press Briefing Videos Available

Over the last week, June 7-11, Access Now hosted RightsCon 2021, facilitating over 500 sessions — ranging from Myanmar’s post-coup internet, to accountability in policing and surveillance — and bringing together thousands of participants and speakers from 164 countries.

Several recordings of high profile sessions are now available via Access Now’s YouTube channel, including:

