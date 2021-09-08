World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Think Tank 2022 Rally Of Hope Steps Toward Peace In Asia: Focus On Reconciliation & Cooperation On The Korean Peninsula

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Universal Peace Federation New Zealand

A wide range of challenges stand in the way of building a stable and relatively peaceful global order for the 21st Century. Recent events related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan underscore this fact.

Of critical importance to the geopolitical dynamics of our time is the ongoing crisis on the Korean Peninsula, which impacts East Asia and the rest of the world. While efforts toward peace have prevented another war in Northeast Asia, the potential for conflict still remains and would involve the U.S., China, Russia, and Japan. It is time for a new strategy to move toward reconciliation and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.

Who: Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope online is sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (upf.org)

When: Saturday, September 12, 2021,12:30 p.m. NZ time (Live broadcast from South Korea on Sunday, September 12, 2021, 9:30 a.m. Korea Standard Time)

What: Inaugurated in 2020, the Rally of Hope is a series of live-streamed online productions using advanced augmented reality technology to connect millions of global viewers. Featuring prominent world leaders and captivating entertainment, the Rally of Hope is uplifting, actionable and faith-based.

Why: This new and unique program empowers the ordinary citizen who seeks meaningful change in their personal life, family, community, and even globally, by participating in a movement which transcends political, religious, racial, and ideological boundaries.

Previous Rallies of Hope have provided a platform for top experts to speak about the complex issues facing our planet, including: climate change, geopolitical hotspots, challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, honoring veterans of the Korean War on its 70th anniversary, the role of faith in peacebuilding, and much more.

The theme of the Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope is “Steps Toward Peace in Asia: Focus on Reconciliation and Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.” Although the Armistice Agreement brought an end to the hostilities, the Korean Peninsula continues to be a “storm center” for peace and security in the region. World leaders will speak about the risks and opportunities of resolving issues on the Korean Peninsula and steps toward peace in Asia.

Keynote Speakers: Kingdom of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, European Commission President

José Manuel Barroso (2004-2014), Republic of the Philippines President Gloria Arroyo (2000-2010), Republic of India Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (1996-1997), and Republic of Serbia President Nataša Mićić (2002-2004). UPF Co-Founder Hak Ja Han Moon will offer a special message of hope in her Founder’s Address.

Where: The Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope may be accessed through any smart device, streaming live on social media platforms and at https://forms.gle/Npn3ewHTH3WPWrPC8

Or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDxenl5T_m8

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Universal Peace Federation New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UNHCR: Warns Of Unprecedented Displacement In Central America And Mexico

Central America and Mexico are facing “unprecedented pressure” as the number of people seeking international protection rises and access to asylum and territory is being limited through troubling new border restrictions, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday... More>>


UN: Commits To Staying In Afghanistan, With Basic Services Close To Collapse
The flights evacuating civilians from Afghanistan may have come to an end, but a deepening humanitarian crisis remains, UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared on Tuesday... More>>

IAEA: ‘Deeply troubled’ by DPRK nuclear reactor development

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is “deeply troubled” by indications that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) appears to have restarted its Yongbyon nuclear reactor...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: Climate Action Essential To Cool ‘Season Of Fire And Floods’ Worldwide

With extreme weather events increasingly impacting countries across the world, the deputy UN chief on Monday underlined the importance of limiting temperature rise to the internationally agreed goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels... More>>



UN: Climate And Weather Related Disasters Surge Five-fold Over 50 Years, But Early Warnings Save Lives - WMO Report
Climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, have caused a surge in natural disasters over the past 50 years disproportionately impacting poorer countries, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Wednesday... More>>



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 