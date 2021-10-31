United Nations Must Stop The Myanmar Military From Ongoing Genocide And Persecutions Of Its Own People.

IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF MYANMAR: UNITED NATIONS MUST STOP THE MYANMAR MILITARY FROM ONGOING GENOCIDE AND PERSECUTIONS OF ITS OWN PEOPLE.

Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia (MERHROM) condemned the recent military attack on Chin State resulting in more than 100 houses being burned in Thantlang town on 29th October 2021. We feel very sad and regret that the military continues to attack civilians even during the Covid -19 pandemic and ASEAN Summit 2021. Not only Chin State was targeted but also other States were under attack.

Since the military coup in 1st February 2021, the military has continued its attack on other States and Divisions including Yangon Division, Mandalay Division, Sagaing Division, Magwe Division, Arakan State, Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin State, Mon State and Shan State.

The ethnic minority Rohingya has suffered ongoing long decades of Genocide in the hands of the Myanmar military. The United Nations has declared the Rohingya as the most prosecuted ethnic in the world but until now we cannot get justice and the Genocide continues. Our suffering and vulnerabilities increase day by day while waiting for justice.

The military continues targeting the people of Myanmar throughout the country regardless of ethnicity and religion despite the pressure from the United Nations and the international community. Thousands of Chins have fled to India following recent military attacks. Since the military coup thousands of ethnic Kachin have fled to Thailand to seek refuge with no guarantee when they can return home. Similarly, the Rohingya in the Cox's Bazar refugee camps, in IDP camps and in exile have no guarantee when they can return home.

The delayed actions by the United Nations and international community will only worsen the situation in Myanmar and definitely increase the number of refugees and internally displaced persons and definitely have a tremendous impact on regional security and stability.

Therefore, we call upon the United Nations to timely intervene to stop the ongoing genocide and gross human rights violations to the people of Myanmar and to restore rule of law, genuine democracy and human rights.

While the G20 Summit is ongoing in Italy, we call upon them to put pressure on Myanmar to stop the atrocities. The G20 as well as other countries must review their trade and investment with Myanmar as a manifestation to support the people of Myanmar.

The timely interventions and international support to the people of Myanmar is very crucial at this time and the delayed actions definitely sacrifices more lives than ever. The military must be made accountable for the Genocide and atrocities without further delay. The ICJ and ICC process must be ongoing in whatever situation in order to deliver justice to the victims of Genocide and the people of Myanmar.

“JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED”.

© Scoop Media

