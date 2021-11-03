World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cryoviva Singapore Gets AABB Accreditation For Somatic Cells' Processing, Storage, And Distribution

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Fast growing company becomes first family cord blood bank to get AABB accreditation for both cord blood and somatic cells' services in Singapore. Parents can confidently store both umbilical cord blood and cord tissue with Cryoviva's internationally accredited facility here.

Singapore, Nov 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Family cord blood bank Cryoviva Singapore is pleased to announce that it has now been accredited by the Association of the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, for both cord blood and somatic cells' banking services. Cryoviva is the first family cord blood bank in Singapore to get accredited by AABB for Somatic Cells' processing, storage, and distribution.

The company had already been accredited by AABB previously for Cord blood collection, storage, processing and distribution, an accreditation that has been successfully extended until September 30, 2023.

The news of the AABB accreditation for both cord blood and somatic cells' services closely follows Cryoviva's recent expansions into the Middle East. The company is now serving families in the UAE and Bahrain, enabling them to store their baby's precious umbilical cord blood at Cryoviva's world-class facilities in Singapore.

"We are indeed proud to get the AABB accreditations and being the first private cord blood bank to get it for somatic cells' processing, storage and distribution. It has been our constant endeavour to offer families the greatest opportunities to benefit from the potential of umbilical cord stem cells," said Rajesh Nair, CEO of Cryoviva Singapore. "Cord tissue storage- in addition to cord blood banking- is a significant step in this regard, which we believe will benefit a lot more families. We will continue to invest in the right technologies, processes and people to ensure we offer the very best service to our valued customers."

"Since commencing our operations in Singapore 7 years ago, Cryoviva has made rapid progress in establishing itself in the family cord blood space. This is another important milestone for us. Besides the company's management and investors, our team of medical experts and lab staff deserve credit for their commitment to quality and excellence," said Dr.Toh Keng Kiat, Medical Director of Cryoviva Singapore and a reputed haematologist.

About Cryoviva Singapore

Established in 2014, Cryoviva (https://cryoviva.com.sg) is a reputed family cord blood bank in Singapore. The company is part of an international group that is backed by reputed multinational investor organisations. Cryoviva has successfully stored over 160,000 umbilical cord blood units from both local and expat clients at our state-of-the-art laboratory and storage facility in Singapore. This facility is MoH-licensed, AABB accredited and IS ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certified, testaments to the stringent processes and quality standards that we adhere to. Thanks to being centrally located and proximity to most major maternity hospitals in Singapore, cord blood samples reach our facilities very quickly and efficiently to ensure top quality maintenance upon storage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 