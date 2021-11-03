Cryoviva Singapore Gets AABB Accreditation For Somatic Cells' Processing, Storage, And Distribution

Fast growing company becomes first family cord blood bank to get AABB accreditation for both cord blood and somatic cells' services in Singapore. Parents can confidently store both umbilical cord blood and cord tissue with Cryoviva's internationally accredited facility here.

Singapore, Nov 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Family cord blood bank Cryoviva Singapore is pleased to announce that it has now been accredited by the Association of the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, for both cord blood and somatic cells' banking services. Cryoviva is the first family cord blood bank in Singapore to get accredited by AABB for Somatic Cells' processing, storage, and distribution.

The company had already been accredited by AABB previously for Cord blood collection, storage, processing and distribution, an accreditation that has been successfully extended until September 30, 2023.

The news of the AABB accreditation for both cord blood and somatic cells' services closely follows Cryoviva's recent expansions into the Middle East. The company is now serving families in the UAE and Bahrain, enabling them to store their baby's precious umbilical cord blood at Cryoviva's world-class facilities in Singapore.

"We are indeed proud to get the AABB accreditations and being the first private cord blood bank to get it for somatic cells' processing, storage and distribution. It has been our constant endeavour to offer families the greatest opportunities to benefit from the potential of umbilical cord stem cells," said Rajesh Nair, CEO of Cryoviva Singapore. "Cord tissue storage- in addition to cord blood banking- is a significant step in this regard, which we believe will benefit a lot more families. We will continue to invest in the right technologies, processes and people to ensure we offer the very best service to our valued customers."

"Since commencing our operations in Singapore 7 years ago, Cryoviva has made rapid progress in establishing itself in the family cord blood space. This is another important milestone for us. Besides the company's management and investors, our team of medical experts and lab staff deserve credit for their commitment to quality and excellence," said Dr.Toh Keng Kiat, Medical Director of Cryoviva Singapore and a reputed haematologist.

About Cryoviva Singapore

Established in 2014, Cryoviva (https://cryoviva.com.sg) is a reputed family cord blood bank in Singapore. The company is part of an international group that is backed by reputed multinational investor organisations. Cryoviva has successfully stored over 160,000 umbilical cord blood units from both local and expat clients at our state-of-the-art laboratory and storage facility in Singapore. This facility is MoH-licensed, AABB accredited and IS ISO 9001:2015 QMS Certified, testaments to the stringent processes and quality standards that we adhere to. Thanks to being centrally located and proximity to most major maternity hospitals in Singapore, cord blood samples reach our facilities very quickly and efficiently to ensure top quality maintenance upon storage.

