Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fiji : Calls For Urgent Reform Of Health Insurance Practices

Monday, 21 October 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

14 October 2024

Following growing concerns about the reimbursement-based health insurance model, the Consumer Council of Fiji is urging the immediate reform of health insurance practices across the nation. This call comes in response to complaints from consumers about the unfair policies of leading insurance providers, which require customers to pay upfront for medical treatments and later seek reimbursement.

A recent analysis conducted by the Council has revealed that the reimbursement model used by leading health insurance providers in Fiji places consumers under significant financial stress, particularly during emergencies or when ongoing treatments are required. Despite having comprehensive health insurance policies, consumers are being forced to cover medical costs out of pocket before receiving any assistance from their insurers.

“Insurance should ease, not exacerbate, financial stress,” said Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil while responding to the issues raised by consumers. “It is unacceptable that insured individuals, many of whom are paying significant premiums, are still being asked to cover large medical bills on their own before waiting weeks or months to be reimbursed,” the CEO stated. “This practice defeats the very purpose of having insurance. Consumers should not have to choose between their health and financial stability.”

One of the major points of contention involves major private hospitals, where health insurance policyholders are reportedly asked to pay upfront for services, despite the hospitals being part of network of approved providers. This lack of transparency and service is damaging consumer trust, especially given that these insurance companies often boast about their financial success while neglecting to address basic consumer needs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Consumer Council’s research has drawn comparisons between Fiji’s health insurance providers and global best practices. In countries like Australia and New Zealand, direct billing systems are the norm, allowing insurers to pay healthcare providers directly. This eliminates the need for consumers to make upfront payments, easing the financial burden and ensuring access to healthcare without delay. The Council’s study highlights the need for a more comprehensive direct billing system that mirrors international standards, where insurers settle bills directly with healthcare providers across a wide network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Consumer Council of Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 