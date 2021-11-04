World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Apex-Brasil Introduces 16 Companies To Participate In The China International Import Expo

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 7:51 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Promote High-quality Brazilian Food Industry and Broaden Deep Integration Between China and Brazil

HONG KONG, Nov 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency ("Apex-Brasil") has become one of the important cooperation units in China's largest cross-industry trade exhibition-the China International Import Expo ("CIIE") for the fourth consecutive years. The Expo will be held in Shanghai from 5 - 10 November 2021. CIIE has brought development opportunities to Brazilian companies continuously in last few years, therefore Apex-Brasil will be leading 16 Brazilian food and beverage companies to showcase in Country Exhibition and Food and Agricultural Products sector this year.

Apex-Brasil is committed to promote export, the internationalization of Brazilian companies, and foreign direct investment. With the help of CIIE, Apex-Brasil expects to provide Brazilian companies an opportunity to face the market directly and carry on strengthening and consolidating the trade relationship with China. Thus, further understand Chinese consumers' preferences to develop closer relationships, promote foreign trade to higher level, develop investment and cooperation opportunities, serve the Chinese market and integrate deeply into the global market concurrently.

Apex-Brasil is introducing 16 companies as representative in CIIE, comprising meat, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, natural foods (honey, nuts), dairy products and other fields to demonstrate quality and sustainable products to Chinese importers and investors. The showcasing food products are diversified with stable quality, and able to supply in large-scale, which can satisfy China's huge consumer base and bring precious investment opportunities. Among them, BRF, one of the world's top 10 food companies, and Mococa, a well-known brand of sweetened condensed milk, will exhibit their products at CIIE for the second time. They are both optimistic about the broad prosperity of the Chinese market and anticipate to attract investment, therefore to lay a firm ground for future development in China through CIIE.

Carlos Pan, manager of the Beijing Representative Office of Apex-Brasil, said: "We have participated in CIIE for the fourth year, nearly half of companies have joined CIIE previously, which shows that the event is extremely compelling to Brazilian companies. In addition to the traditional products such as crude oil, iron ore and soybeans, the growth rate of Brazilian meat, nuts and other daily consumer goods export to China have accelerated significantly, therefore exhibitors this year are mainly food related. Even though there is crowd control under the pandemic, Brazilian companies participate through representatives or display samples in the exhibition area. CIIE also set up a digital pavilion in Country Exhibition not only allowing Chinese investors to understand Brazilian culture and economic and industry, but also reinforce the communication between both countries. Looking forward, we foresee that there will be a strong growth momentum in China-Brazil economic interaction continuously. Other than typical Brazilian food products, we eagerly hope that other raw materials supplied by Brazil, such as oil and iron ore will cooperate more with China's enterprises and forge the common prosperity of the two countries' economy and trade."

The Fourth Edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Date: 5 - 10 November 2021

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), China

More information: http://catalogo.apexbrasil.com.br/ciie2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 