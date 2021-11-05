World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Survival Statement In Response To Today’s Pledge At COP26 By More Than 40 Countries To “Quit Coal"

Friday, 5 November 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: Survival International

November 4, 2021

Below is a statement from Survival International in response to today’s pledge at COP26 by more than 40 countries to “quit coal:"

"Today’s pledge to “quit coal” will sound like a sick joke to the 20,000 Adivasi (Indigenous) inhabitants of India’s Hasdeo Forest. They want to stop coal mining on their land right now. Two vast coal mines already disfigure their forest, and a third has just been approved. And that’s just the beginning – Narendra Modi has announced plans to massively increase coal mining in India. The whole of the Hasdeo Forest and its people will effectively be destroyed – 20,000 lives wrecked, and a priceless jewel of biodiversity dug up. And the only ones who will profit are India’s corporate mining giants.” Dr. Jo Woodman, head of Survival’s Adivasis Against Coal campaign.

As Ummeshwar, a Gond Adivasi from the Hasdeo region, said: "The message that I want to send to people outside of India is that today, there is destruction of the climate that is happening in India and all over the world. If Hasdeo is destroyed, it will not be just us who will be affected by this. I want to tell the people of this country and those all over the world that if you want to save humanity then you will have to ensure that Hasdeo is protected.”

