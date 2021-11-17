World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Aohua Endoscopy, The Leading Endoscope Company Invested By Legend Capital, Successfully Listed On China's STAR Market

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 7:55 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On November 15th, Aohua Endoscope (688212.SH), which invested by Legend Capital, was successfully listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) in China. The total number of public offering of Aohua Endoscopy is 33.34 million shares with an offering price set at RMB22.5 per share.

Founded in 1994, Aohua Endoscopy is one of the earliest high-tech enterprises in China that mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of endoscope and endoscopic consumables. Aohua Endoscopy's vision is "Becoming the world's leading provider of overall endoscopy solutions". In the course of over 20 years of research and innovation, Aohua Endoscopy has developed a full range of endoscopy products used in various clinical sections, including gastroenterology department, pneumology department, otorhinolaryngologic department, gynecology department and ED.

Legend Capital exclusively invested in Aohua Endoscopy's Series B financing in 2014 and co-led its Series C financing in 2016, becoming its largest institutional investor. After the investment, Legend Capital provided all-round support and assistance in its follow-up financing, executive recruitment, and industrial resource docking.

Jafar Wang, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Legend Capital, said that, Legend Capital adheres to three investment principles: early, long-term and innovative investment. In the field of medical devices, we closely keep pace with the international technological breakthroughs and dig out home companies with fast-follow and even tight-follow technology platforms and products. It's our top priority to focus on cutting-edge R&D worldwide, actively discover entrepreneurs with strong technical strength in related fields, and support them to carry out the above-mentioned fast-follow and even new technological revolution.

Joe Zhou, the Managing Director of Legend Capital, said that, minimally invasive/non-invasive technique is the new trend, while soft endoscopes are the core and technical commanding heights with a global market size reaching USD4 billion. The soft endoscopes technique in Aohua Endoscopy enjoys significant barriers and sustainable market competitiveness. As recent years see rapid growth in overseas sales, Aohua Endoscopy has enriched its product line and expanded its business to consumables. It is believed that after listing, Aohua Endoscopy will further increase R&D investment and boost its global presence, becoming a world-class endoscope company.

Medical devices have always been Legend Capital's vital investment field. Apart from Aohua Endoscopy, Legend Capital's four portfolio companies in the field have gone public successfully this year, including CareRay Digital Medical (688607.SH), a leading company in flat panel detector industry, New Horizon Health (06606.HK), the first public listed cancer screening company in China, Chemclin Diagnostics Corporation (688468.SH), the clinical immunology diagnostic product company, and Singular Genomics (NASDAQ: OMIC), an innovative sequencing technology research and development company.

