Livelihood Sector Assist RSIPF Families With Relief Food Supplies

Saturday, 29 January 2022, 7:49 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Livelihood Sector Committee (LSC) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) has assisted 91 Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) families with much needed relief food supplies today (Friday 28th January 2022).

The families are undertaking ‘home isolation’ after their family members (frontline Police officers) were infected with corona, thus, kept at the quarantine centre for recovery.

Chairman of LSC Michael Ho’ota said his team is pleased to assist the affected families of the infected frontline officers to ensure they (families) have basic food supplies to sustain them through the lockdown period.

The relief support includes 100 bags of 10 kg rice, 10 cartoon of Taiyo - Solomon Blue, 20 Cartoon of Noodles and 5 bale Sugar.

RSIPF through its Human Resource Management Office will coordinate distribution to the affected families.

Meanwhile, relief response to the general public which include food distribution to communities in Honiara is also currently underway.

The LSC is co-headed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners. The Committee is working closely with Honiara City Council on the food delivery mechanism.

