Livelihood Receives Garden Fresh Food Donation From Seventh-Day Adventist Churches

Friday, 25 February 2022, 6:14 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Livelihood Sector Committee (LSC) of the National Disaster Operation Committees (N-DOC) today (24th February) received with profound gratitude garden fresh food donations from three Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) churches in Northeast Guadalcanal.

These churches include; New Tenabuti SDA Community, Gheghede SDA Community and Geza SDA Community.

Livelihood Committee will use the donation to help feed those (people) that are still on home isolation, ships on lockdown and other quarantine sites in need.

LSC carry out the distribution based on instructions and information provided by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) to ensure there is no further Covid-19 transmission into our communities and that those instructed by the Ministry of Health to go on isolation will normally take up to 14-days isolation period.

Chairman of the LSC Mr. Michael Ho’ota thanked the churches for their generous contribution adding the food support will help Livelihood Committee feed those that on home isolation or in quarantine sites.

He said such support in challenging times like this is heart thrilling and encouraging because it is for a good course to sustain our people’s livelihood.

There are two response plans that the LSC is undertaking. First is relief response to ships on lockdown, to isolated communities and households (Isolation households) that on isolation after a member or members of their families are tested positive for Covid-19, and the second is relief response to the general public which is delivered to households through Wards/Community committees.

So far, over 27,000 household within the Honiara Emergency Zone has been assisted with relief food support in response to last month 4-days lockdown and the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Government delivered the relief support with the commitment to ensure people have enough food to feed their families.

Food distribution is ongoing.

The Livelihood Committee therefore, acknowledged the assistance provided by donor partners, business houses in Honiara, Market Vendor Association, churches and individuals who have stepped in with food assistance and logistic support during this challenging times as the country continued its fight against Covid-19.

The LSC is co-led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners. The Committee is working closely with Honiara City Council on the food delivery mechanism.

