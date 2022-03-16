World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Vision Scales Up Response As Ukraine Refugee Numbers Hit Three Million

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

World Vision continues to ramp up its response to the Ukraine refugee crisis, as the number of refugees hits a staggering three million people.

The three million mark comes just 20 days into the conflict and is well ahead of initial projections from the United Nations which estimated the number of refugees would reach four million by July.

World Vision New Zealand National Director, Grant Bayldon, says it is shocking to reach the grim milestone of three million refugees already.

“The scale of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is distressing and World Vision has been scaling up our response to address the increasing and urgent need. We’re increasing our efforts in the region to provide vital support for families and children. This includes food, water and much-needed psychological support,” he says.

Bayldon says in addition to the millions fleeing to safety across Ukraine’s borders as the fighting intensifies, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are internally displaced within the country itself. The UN puts that figure at around 770,000 people.

World Vision has been assisting people as they transit Ukraine and estimates that it will reach around 200,000 people within Romania; 50,000 within Ukraine; and 20,000 inside Moldova. It is also supporting many of the estimated 4,500 refugees who have fled to Georgia.

In Romania, World Vision’s locally-led team has been working at, and close to border crossings to provide water, food, hygiene kits, and heaters, as well as child play areas and rest stations for mothers and children.

World Vision's Global Director of Humanitarian Operations Isabel Gomes says the situation has deteriorated quickly.

"What was a flow of refugees out of Ukraine has now become an exodus. The situation we are witnessing in neighbouring countries is bad enough, but we are also hearing dreadful stories of the desperation and deprivation inside Ukraine, of people who are hungry, without consistent shelter and without livelihoods.

“It is imperative that as well as supporting the millions who have fled Ukraine, we must also reach the many tens of thousands impacted inside the country,” she says.

You can help provide vital essentials for children and their families forced to flee their homes due to conflict in Ukraine. To donate go to www.worldvision.org.nz.

