World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Thailand: Dismiss Ongoing Criminal Defamation Cases, Decriminalize Defamation

Friday, 1 April 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Fortify Rights

Appeals Court upholds acquittal of human rights defenders Nan Win and Sutharee Wannasiri

(BANGKOK, March 31, 2022)–Thai authorities should drop all pending criminal defamation cases and uphold the right to freedom of expression by decriminalizing defamation, said Fortify Rights today. On March 30, 2022, the Court of Appeals upheld the Criminal Court’s ruling, which previously dismissed criminal defamation charges brought by the controversial Thai chicken company Thammakaset Company Limited, ending the case against human rights defenders Nan Win and Sutharee Wannasiri.

“Yesterday’s verdict is a right step but further steps are necessary to prevent criminal defamation cases from derailing Thailand’s human rights commitments, including its commitments on business and human rights principles,” said Amy Smith, Executive Director of Fortify Rights. “The work of human rights defenders is within the public’s interest; these cases are not. Thai authorities should urgently decriminalize defamation and bring an end to other cases brought against human rights defenders.”

This ruling comes more than three years after Thammakaset lodged complaints in October 2018 against former Thammakaset employee and migrant labor rights defender Nan Win and former Fortify Rights Human Rights Specialist Sutharee Wannasiri for their involvement in activities related to a Fortify Rights film on the right to free expression.

Lawsuits brought by Thammakaset are currently ongoing, including a case against former National Human Rights Commissioner of Thailand and Magsaysay Award Winner Angkhana Neelapaijit and another combined case against Angkhana Neelapaijit, Fortify Rights Senior Thailand Human Rights Specialist Puttanee Kangkun, and a former Fortify Rights Communications Associate Thanaporn Saleephol. The trial of Angkhana Neelapaijit will continue on April 25, and the preliminary hearings of the combined case are scheduled for May 31 and June 17.

Section 34 of the Constitution of Thailand protects the right to freedom of expression, as does Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Thailand is a state party. In October 2019, Thailand was the first nation in Asia to develop a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, where it committed to protect human rights defenders and prevent judicial harassment. In January and March 2022, the Rights and Liberties Protection Department under the Ministry of Justice held a seminar to develop the 2nd phase of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, where judicial harassment remained a priority concern.

Currently, Thai Criminal Code penalizes those convicted of defamation under sections 326 and 328 with imprisonment up to two years and a fine of up to 200,000 Thai Baht (US$6,250) per count. Under international law, imprisonment is considered as disproportionate, excessive, and unnecessary punishment for acts of defamation since custodial penalties have a chilling effect on freedom of expression.

“Human rights defenders should be able to conduct their work without fear of reprisal,” said Amy Smith, Executive Director of Fortify Rights. “It is in Thailand’s interest and the public’s interest to bring an end to criminal defamation once and for all.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Fortify Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ethiopia: Guterres Welcomes Tigray Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement
The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there...
More>>


UN: One Month Of War Leaves More Than Half Of Ukraine’s Children Displaced
A month since Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.3 million children – more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population – have been displaced, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday... More>>



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>




UN: Call For Unity In Security Council Over Latest DPR Korea Missile Test

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch... More>>


Afghanistan: UN Experts Condemn Taliban Decision To Deny Girls Secondary Education
UN human rights experts* today condemned the decision by the de facto authorities in Afghanistan to postpone the resumption of schooling for girls above grade six, saying the announcement flies in the face of multiple assurances... More>>

Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 