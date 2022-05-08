Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market Report | Expected To Reach A Value Of US$ 4.5 Bn By 2027

Thus, Future Market Insights has prepared the report ‘Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2027)’ which estimates that the salt content reduction ingredients market is expected to be worth more than US$ 7 billion by 2027.

International nutrition guidelines recommend that sodium consumption should be less than 5 grams per day. Consumption of reduced salt products makes it feasible to control major health concerns such as kidney stones, stomach cancer, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis. It has been observed that consumers worldwide now prefer products with lower salt content as they are concerned about these diseases.

Type – Monosodium Glutamates Offer Best of Both Worlds Making them Sought After

Replacing table salt with monosodium glutamates reduces the sodium content by 40% without taste loss as MSG contains approx. 1/3rd the sodium. Glutamates can reduce the salt content in bakery products, sauces, and seasonings while enhancing the savoury umami flavour.

Glutamates contribute only 2% of total sodium in the average diet even when MSG is widely used which explains its dominance in the salt content reduction ingredients market. Glutamates are predicted to retain a market share of almost 2/3rd the salt content reduction ingredients market by type at the end of the forecast period.

Application – Meat & Poultry Segment Need Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Most

The meat & poultry segment is on track to account for a quarter of the salt content reduction ingredients market by end 2027 and could gain 60 BPS by then. A number of salt content reduction ingredients such as yeast extracts and potassium chloride are utilized in meat & poultry products.

The substitution of sodium chloride with potassium chloride in meat can go a long way in reducing its sodium content. The meat & poultry segment is anticipated to have a value of just under US$ 700 million in 2017 alone, making it an opportunity too large to ignore.

Region – Focus on North America and APEJ Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market

The North America salt content reduction ingredients market is poised to remain strong, largely due to stringent government policies and regulations pertaining to voluntary sodium reduction in the US. A much higher growth is likely in the APEJ region with a surging demand for processed food to cater to the massive continental populations of both China and India. A massive 140 BPS growth should help APEJ be worth over US$ 1.1 billion in 2027 and record an exponential CAGR of 10.5% for the period.

Competition Dashboard in the Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market

Some of the companies profiled in the report are Cargill, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Advanced Food Systems, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Kerry Group, Savoury Systems International, Angel Yeast Co., Smart Salt Inc., Jugbunzlauer Suisse A.G., Ajinomoto Co., Givaudan SA, Archers Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Innophos Holdings, and Fufeng Group.

Key Takeaways

Consumers across the globe have shown a greater preference for consuming low salt products because of awareness of the connection between excessive salt intake and cardiovascular and other ailments. The rising prevalence of obesity coupled with doctor’s advice plays a supplementary role and thus, the scope of the salt content reduction ingredients market is extremely bright in the long run.

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Impact Appeal of Food Products

It can be tricky to find the right balance of reducing sodium content with salt content reduction ingredients by opting for a solution that is optimal and this is entirely dependent on the food in question.

Salt content reduction ingredients often leave an aftertaste in products and it is very difficult to determine the exact proportion of salt content reduction ingredients required while processing food products. For e.g. – Potassium chloride leaves a slightly metallic/ bitter aftertaste making it essential to moderate its use very carefully in food products.

