After Two-Year Hiatus, Open Forum Returns To Davos At A Crucial Turning Point In History

As part of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, this year’s Open Forum Davos will focus on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the role of multilateralism for peace in Europe as well as other global challenges.

Taking place for the first time since January 2020, the Open Forum offers a platform for debate and interaction on controversial issues between the public and scholars, business leaders and policy-makers around improving the state of the world.

Young and diverse voices will also play a prominent role in the discussions, with one session on youth mental health co-designed and moderated by students from Geneva, Switzerland. Each session will include at least one member of the Forum’s Global Shapers Community, a wide-ranging network of people under 30 from all walks of life and different parts of the world.

Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation, among other high-level panellists, will be joined by Ievgeniia Bodnya, 27, who mobilized the Global Shaper Hub she leads in Kyiv to build the Support Ukraine Now, a crowdsourcing and sharing information platform for people to support Ukrainians affected by the war. In another session, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, Chairman of the Klitschko Foundation, will talk about how the Russian invasion has affected them and their country.

Also present at the Open Forum will be a group of climate activists, including 26-year-old Vanessa Nakate, author and climate advocate who addressed world leaders at the World Economic Forum 2020. The activists will articulate how to turn words into action to fight the climate crisis. Gender equality will also feature prominently in the conversations.

On the digital front, the last two years have seen the blending of in-person and virtual interactions. Peggy Johnson, Chief Executive Office of augmented reality company Magic Leap, will introduce the possibilities of the Metaverse and then join a panel of experts, including Pascal Kaufmann, President and Founder of the Mindfire Foundation, the brain behind Lab42, which is setting up shop in Davos in July and aims to become the largest AI lab in the world.

Additional panellists who will participate in this year’s Open Forum Davos include:

Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation and Federal Councillor for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland

Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, Moderna

Isabella Eckerle, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Geneva

Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment, Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands

Mikaela Jade, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Indigital

Peggy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Magic Leap Inc.

Marco Lambertini, Director-General, WWF International

Edward Lewin, Vice-President and Head of Government and Public Affairs, LEGO Group

Klaus Moosmayer, Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer, Novartis AG

Seth Moulton, Congressman from Massachusetts

Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Laureate, Nadia's Initiative; Co-Founder, Global Survivors Fund (GSF), Global Survivors Fund

Anna Riedl, Cognitive Scientist and Global Shaper, Vienna Hub

Philipp Wilhelm, Mayor of Davos

Sakena Yacoobi, Executive Director, Afghan Institute of Learning

Open Forum Programme

Monday 23 May

12.30 - 13.30

A Discussion with the Klitschkos

18.30 - 20.00

A Wake-Up Call from Nature

Tuesday 24 May

09.00 - 10.30

Growing Up in the Pandemic

14.30 - 16.00

Working Together for Peace

18.30 - 20.00

Ethical Decision-Making in Times of Crisis

Wednesday 25 May

09.00 - 10.30

Turning Words into Action

12.30 - 14.00

A Discussion about Equality

18.30 - 20.00

Racial Disparities in Refugee Treatment

Thursday 26 May

09.00 – 10.30

The Possibilities of the Metaverse

The Open Forum Davos, now in its 19th year, will open its doors to the public from 23 to 26 January in Davos, Switzerland. It will be held at the Tobelmühle Sports Hall, Tobelmühlestrasse 4 e, Davos Platz, Switzerland. Those who missed the deadline to attend in person can watch the sessions via webcast at www.weforum.org/open-forum

About the Annual Meeting 2022

For over 50 years, the World Economic Forum has been the international organization for public-private cooperation. The Annual Meeting is the focal point for leaders to accelerate the partnerships needed to tackle global challenges and shape a more sustainable and inclusive future. Convening under the theme

History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies, the Annual Meeting 2022 and its 200 sessions bring together global leaders from business, government and civil society.

Learn more about the programme and view sessions.

