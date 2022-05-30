Paramount+ Reaches New Heights At Vivid Sydney

Paramount+ Illuminates Sydney Harbour With The Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Ever Drone Light Show at Vivid Sydney

With a cacophony of 600 drones, history was made last night over Sydney’s magnificent Harbour.

For one night only, Paramount+ partnered with Vivid Sydney 2022 to dazzle audiences with the largest drone and light show ever seen in the Southern Hemisphere. Vivid Sydney is the annual festival of Light, Music and Ideas that will transform Sydney into a fusion of creativity, innovation and technology from Friday 27 May to Saturday 18 June.

With the help of SKYMAGIC, Paramount+ transformed the wintery evening sky into a sprawling canvas, as a fleet of 600perfectly choreographed LED-equipped drones shape shifted and synchronised into enormous 3D images and sequences, illustrating some of the premier streaming service’s most iconic stars and scenes.

Illuminating the Sydney skyline, the drones painted quintessential scenes and objects including a Mission Impossible countdown clock, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ U.S.S Enterprise, SpongeBob SquarePants himself, HALO’s Master Chief and Cortana’s voiceover, PAW Patrol’s Chase, Top Gun’s fighter jet, South Park’s orange-clad Kenny, and the brand-new logo for the highly anticipated, crime-fighting local production, NCIS: Sydney.

