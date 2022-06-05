Linerless Labels Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% During 2022-2029

The global Linerless Labels Market is likely to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2029. The global linerless labels market was valued at US$ 1.40 Bn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. North America and Asian regions are expected to hold collective revenue share of ~55 % in the global market for linerless labels by the end of 2029.

Linerless labels are designed without a release liner, which reduces the amount of raw material required to manufacture labels, and makes these labels an eco-friendly alternative. Absence of a liner layer saves on extra labor, storage, and transportation costs for end users, and reduces industrial waste and carbon emission. These factors are expected to boost the demand for linerless labels substantially during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Removable linerless labels are estimated to hold a leading position in the global Linerless Labels Market, and generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 240 Mn from 2022-2024. Prominent packaging manufacturers are continuously striving to offer sustainable and environment-friendly packaging solutions to various end-use industries.

Key Takeaways of Linerless Labels Market Study

Consistent growth of the logistics sector across all geographies, coupled with high requirement of linerless labels for inventory management, asset tracking, and goods distribution, is steadily driving the linerless labels market.

The retail industry is a prominent end user of linerless labels, owing to rising efforts across the world to reduce the incidence of counterfeiting.

North America and APEJ are expected to account for a major portion of the linerless labels market share. Rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is boosting the growth of the linerless labels market in these regions.

Digital printing an`````d flexo printing are projected to dominate the global linerless labels market, and hold nearly half of the market share by the end of 2029.

Increasing Production Capacity and Acquisitions to Remain Key Growth Strategies

Prominent packaging manufacturers across the world have already shifted their focus from conventional packaging solutions to environment-friendly packaging solutions. This shift is majorly driven by increasing focus towards reducing waste, and high consumer preference towards highly sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Leading manufacturers are striving to maximize their manufacturing capacities to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, leading linerless label manufacturers are expanding business boundaries to reinforce their market position.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, offers an unbiased analysis of the global linerless labels market, analyzing historical demand from 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The study unravels growth projections on the linerless labels market on the basis of product type (variable imaged and direct thermal), printing technology (digital printing, flexo printing, offset printing, gravure printing, screen printing, and others), adhesion (permanent, removable, and repositionable), and end-use industry (retail, food & beverages, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and others), across seven major regions.

Competitive Landscape- RR Donnelley & Sons Company,Avery Dennison Corp.,Zebra Technologies Corp.,SATO Holdings Corporation,Coveris,Multi-Color Corporation,CCL Industries Inc.,Yupo Corporation,Ravenwood Packaging,General Data Company Inc.,Hub Labels,Gipako UAB,Reflex Labels Ltd.,Ritrama S.p.A.,Skanem AS

Liners used in conventional labels cannot be recycled or reused. Reducing industrial waste is one of the major economic and industrial challenges for packaging manufacturers. Additionally, government in several countries introduced stringent guidelines to minimize industrial waste and carbon footprints.

Bostik in January 2020, tabled a new-fangled adhesive for linerless labels. It helps in the enhancement of label production line efficiencies and makes way for sustainable solution for QSRs.

Lexit Group, in August 2019, started producing linerless labels with adding Ravenwood Packaging’s Coater Com500F, a new coating machine. Market demand from Scandinavia could be catered to

