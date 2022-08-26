World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MRD Holds Successful Inaugural Consultation On CD Policy In Isabel

Friday, 26 August 2022, 5:15 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully concluded its inaugural consultation on the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development Policy (CD) in Isabel Province today (Thursday 25th August, 2022).

Commenced on Wednesday 24th August, the two-days consultation enabled MRD to gather invaluable inputs and recommendations from its stakeholders to assist them (MRD) towards the formulation and design of the Constituency Development policy framework.

The policy framework will set the bases for MRD internal taskforce to develop the drafting instructions of the proposed review on the CDF Act 2013. It will also further enhance the planning, coordination, implementation and management of the CDF.

“Vision of the CD policy is to achieve safe, clean, healthy, friendly, peaceful and vibrant rural communities all throughout Solomon Islands by 2035,” Permanent Secretary for MRD Dr. Samson Viulu said.

He said this is the first consultation and will be extended to other provinces in the coming weeks.

PS Viulu said that views from the wider pubic including from rural folks will be gathered from these consultations and a policy working draft will be distributed to all the relevant stakeholders for their invaluable inputs.

Other main features of the policy are identification of main thematic focus areas, allocation of financial resources, constituency governance, improved and more focused delivery mechanisms and proper coordination, planning and sustenance of income generating projects.

PS Viulu further stated that the CD policy is intended to guide how development can be sustainably implemented and harnessed throughout all constituencies in collaboration with relevant line ministries and other stakeholders.

“The new development policy will make more emphasis in the productive and resource sectors including essential services to address the issues and challenges faced daily by rural dwellers thereby activate an additional percentage of the productive population to contribute to the national revenue consequently grow our local and national economy.”

In her brief closing remark on behalf of the MRD team, Deputy Secretary Corporate (DSC) Constance Wane acknowledged all the participants for their important and invaluable contributions and inputs during the course of the consultation.

She said that the inputs and recommendations from the consultation will really help the ministry towards the formulation of the CD policy.

Ms. Wane added that CD Policy is an overarching policy of the ministry where other strategies of MRD will be formulated.

She said that MRD is looking forward to working closely with its stakeholders in such undertakings and priorities of the ministry to ensure service delivery and development in rural areas impacted our rural people.

Speaking on behalf of the participants is Paramount Chief Clement Rojumana.

Mr. Rojumana also thanked MRD for giving them the opportunity where they can contribute towards the development of the CD policy.

He also acknowledged the reforms that MRD is undertaking and wishes the ministry all the best through the course of the consultation.

More than 30 participants participated in the two-days consultation.

Second consultation is set for Western Province.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Five Years After Rohingya Exodus, Two Thirds Of Children In Refugee Camps Do Not Feel Safer Than When They Arrived
Five years after more than 750,000 Rohingya people fled from mass killings, rape and systematic human rights abuses in Myanmar, Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh continue to live in fear...
More>>


UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>



WHO: Supports DR Congo Authorities As Ebola Resurges In Volatile East
Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu... More>>


UNICEF: Nearly 1,000 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine But Real Number Likely Higher
Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war in Ukraine, the head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Monday, underscoring the urgent need for peace... More>>

Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 