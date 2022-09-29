World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rubrik Appoints Antoine Le Tard As APAC Vice President

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 11:53 am
Press Release: Rubrik

SYDNEY, Australia, September 29, 2022 — Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it has appointed experienced cybersecurity leader, Antoine Le Tard as its Vice President for the APAC region.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Le Tard brings more than 25 years of IT industry experience following senior leadership roles at RSA Security, Verizon, and most recently as Global Vice President APJC at AppDynamics.

“There is no way to stop every single cyber attack, regardless of what industry you’re in,” said Antoine Le Tard. “With this in mind, the future of cybersecurity lies in turning the traditional fortress mentality on its head and making the business resilient in the wake of an attack. That’s why I joined Rubrik. The company’s approach to data security helps ensure potentially catastrophic incidents become minor inconveniences.”

Le Tard said his priority as Rubrik’s APAC leader will be to build upon the company’s positive momentum and strong community of partners and customers while continuing to accelerate Rubrik’s mission to secure the world’s data.

Le Tard will work closely with APAC country leaders including Scott Magill, Koichi Ishii, and Ritesh Gupta who lead Rubrik’s business in Australia and New Zealand, Japan, and India, respectively.

Antoine’s appointment follows Rubrik’s strong global momentum including recently surpassing $400 Million in Subscription ARR, accelerating customer count to over 4,500, and the appointments of former CIA CISO, Michael Mestrovich, as Rubrik’s new Chief Information Security Officer, and former director of the U.S Cyber Security and Infrastructure Agency, Chris Krebs, as Chair of Rubrik’s CISO Advisory Board.

###

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity company, and our mission is to secure the world’s data. We pioneered Zero Trust Data Security™ to help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik,Inc. on LinkedIn.

