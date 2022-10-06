World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Torres Strait Islanders Win Climate Lawsuit Against Australia

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 6:42 am
Press Release: Scoop.me

According to a ruling by the UN Human Rights Committee, Australia has not sufficiently protected the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands from the consequences of the climate crisis. Rising sea levels threaten the lives, homes, and culture of the indigenous people who have lived on the island for centuries. The government must now compensate the affected people and take measures to protect them.

The climate crisis threatens the lives and culture of the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands. Yessie Mosby is one of them. He has long been concerned about rising sea levels. The salt water not only washes away homes and roads, but also the sacred burial sites of the indigenous population.

That’s why Mosby and seven other islanders filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee in 2019.

UN Human Rights Committee upholds the rights of islanders

Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Committee ruled in favor of the Torres Strait Islanders. The reason for the ruling was that Australia had not sufficiently protected them from the consequences and damage cause by the climate crisis. The government must now make up for this and compensate the affected people.

Although the ruling is not legally binding, UN member states generally abide to the decisions of the UN Human Rights Committee. Especially when it comes to violations of the rights set out in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Australia violates rights enshrined in the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights

“UNDER INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS LAW, THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY HAVE THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE OUR CULTURES AND LIVE FREELY.”, SAID YESSIE MOSBY IN A STATEMENT FOR THE BRISBANE TIMES.

Mosby refers to the United Nations’ International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Among other things, the Covenant protects family and cultural life. It was signed in 1966 by 172 UN member states—including Australia.

Both the right to “the free exercise of culture” and the right to home, private life and family have been violated, according to the committee. Therefore, the state must compensate the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands.

“THIS DECISION MARKS A SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT AS THE COMMITTEE HAS CREATED A PATHWAY FOR INDIVIDUALS TO ASSERT CLAIMS WHERE NATIONAL SYSTEMS HAVE FAILED TO TAKE APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO PROTECT THOSE MOST VULNERABLE TO THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON THE ENJOYMENT OF THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS,” UN COMMITTEE MEMBER HÉLÈNE TIGROUDJA SAID.

The ruling could thus become a precedent for many more climate lawsuits based on human rights.

Lawsuit targets Morrison’s Conservative government

The lawsuit before the UN Human Rights Committee was directed against the right-wing Conservative government of Scott Morrison (2018-2022).

Critics repeatedly accused Morrison of not taking the climate crisis seriously. Morrison consistently stressed that it was not the responsibility of his government, but rather the responsibility of businesses and consumers, to ensure sufficient climate protection.

Albanese’s social democratic government, which has been in office since 2022, already committed itself to more climate protection during the election campaign.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Scoop.me on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Globetrotter: How Cuba Is Dealing With The Devastation Of Hurricane Ian
On September 27, 2022, a tropical cyclone—Hurricane Ian—struck Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Río. Sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour lingered over Cuba for more than eight hours... More>>




UN Chief: Countries Bound For COP27 Must Make Climate Action ‘The Top Global Priority’
As government representatives begin the finalize the agenda for the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt next month, for pre-COP planning in the Democratic Republic of the Congo capital... More>>

UN: Black Sea Exports Ramp Up, Bringing Confidence To Global Commerce And Food To Most Vulnerable
Two months since the Black Sea Grain Initiative kicked into action to help release desperately needed grain and fertilizer from ports in Ukraine and Russia...
More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 